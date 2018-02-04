LIVE: India elect to bowl first in second ODI

1st innings



South Africa -



overs:

Squads:



SA XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (capt), JP Duminy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo 7 Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

IND XI: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Toss

After successfully chasing 270 runs in Durban in the series opener, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field first in the second ODI in Centurion on Sunday.

The high-on confidence Indian side will aim to exert pressure on the hosts by taking a 2-0 series lead. Proteas will be without their regular skipper Faf du Plessis who was ruled out due to entire limited-over series due to a finger Injury.

Two-match rookie Aiden Markram has been named as stand-in skipper to lead the South African side for the ODI series.

Khaya Zondo has been handed the ODI debut to bolster the batting in the absence of skipper Faf du Plessis while Andile Phehlukwayo has been dropped to make way for left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

The tourists, on the other, have opted to field the same line-up that emerged victorious against South Africa in the first ODI in Durban.

MATCH PREVIEW

South Africa suffered a huge blow after skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against India with a fractured finger, even as the tourists aim to exert pressure on the depleted hosts

Already down with the absence of veteran AB de Villiers for the first three ODIs, the Proteas will now miss the services of the skipper, who struck a brilliant ton in the opener of the six-match series, albeit in a losing cause.

Du Plessis damaged his right index digit during the six-wicket loss in the series opener in Durban on Thursday and is likely to require three to six weeks' time to recover, according to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement.

Batsman Farhaan Behardien has been added to the squad as a replacement, while Heinrich Klaasen was called in as a back-up wicketkeeper given de Villiers is also sidelined by a finger issue.

Going into the second match, India will be eager to take advantage of the loss of Du Plessis and go 2-0 up in the rubber, with all their departments ticking the right notes in Durban.

Led by skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant 33rd ODI ton and steady batting by No.4 Ajinkya Rahane, India romped home in style after the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared five wickets between them to restrict the hosts to 269/8.

India's top-order has done reasonably well in the opening ODI barring the odd mix-up between Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli, which led to an unfortunate run-out of the southpaw.

The bowling department has delivered well except for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having an off day but the spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep (3/34) and Chahal (2/45) have been impressive in what was their maiden outing on South African soil.