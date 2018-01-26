Live: SA get Rahul, Pujara before India's lead crosses 50

Pujara gone

OUT! Pujara is gone! That's a body blow to India. Extra bounce the key here. Morkel delivering the ball from over 7 feet, gets the ball to shoot from a good lenghth, nothing much Pujara could have done with that vicious delivery. He tries his best to dab the ball down with his bat but it bounces more than he expects, takes the shoulder of the bat and lands into second slip. India 3 down for 57 now.

Poor Shot from Rahul

Terrible terrible shot from KL Rahul. Just what India did not want at the satrt of Day 3. The Indian opener pokes at a wide one from Philander and you simple can't expect to get away with such loose technique on a track like this. The ball takes the outside edge and sits comfortably in the bucket hands of South Africa skipper du Plessis. South Africa are off to the ideal start. India's lead is yet to cross 50 and they have already lost one of their overnight batsmen.

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul look determined while making their way into the centre. They know the importance of seeing off the first hour here.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage on Day 3 at Johannesburg. For the first time in this series, India are slightly ahead of South Africa, only just though. India have started off pretty well in their second innings.

Day 2 highlights

Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden five-wicket haul helped the visitors restrict South Africa to a bare minimum lead (7 runs) as they bundled Proteas out for 194 in their first innings on Day 2 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Indian batting order showed more application as they were 49/1 at the end of day’s play with Murali Vijay (13) and KL Rahul (16) at the crease, putting India ahead by 42 runs.