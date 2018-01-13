LIVE: SA to bat; Rahul, Parthiv, Ishant come in for India

Live scorecard, India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Centurion

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel

India (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Team News: Saha out with a hamstring injury, so Parthiv Patel comes in. KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan and guess what Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the man who claimed six wickets in first Test has been dropped. He makes way for Ishant Sharma.

TOSS: South Africa wins the toss and opts to bat first. Lungisani Ngidi makes his Test debut.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa at Centurion.

Preview

Centurion is a graveyard for all the touring sides. South Africa has a 17/2 win/loss ratio, if that was not daunting enough, all the Aisan sides playing here have lost their last match by an innings, including India.

So, the stage is set for the series to be decided and SuperSport Park promises a superb enocunter. Indian batsmen were peppered with short stuff in the first Test at Newlands and don't be suprised if the same script is repeated in the second Test.

Lot of talks about the playing XI of India. Parthiv for Saha? Rahul for Dhawan? Rahane for Rohit? or Both? Ishant for Bhuvi? If at all these changes take place, then it would certainly go against Indian captain Kohli's thoughts of 'nothing to panic' yet.