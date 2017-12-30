List of Indian cricketers who tied the knot in 2017











It has been an eventful year for cricket in India. The Indian team won 37 of their 53 matches, registering 70% winning rate and continued their dominance in world cricket with 9 consecutive Test series victories under Virat Kohli’s leadership. Stating that it was notable on the field for more than one reason is obvious but it was immeasurably better outside the 22 yards.India lost some of its poster boys including heartthrob Virat Kohli and former pace sensation Zaheer Khan. As we approach the end of another successful year we bring you the list of Indian cricketers who gave up the bachelors tag to live happily ever after.India’s most desired couple – Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in private yet grand ceremony in a luxurious resort in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. The event was attended only by people close to both families. The couple then spent some quality time in Arctic and Nordic regions in Finland before returning back to India. The couple also hosted two receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai on December 22 and December 26 respectively.Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge had a court marriage on November 23 which was followed by a grand reception on November 27 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.The couple was dating each other for almost a year and was first spotted together during Yuvraj Singh – Hazel Keech’s wedding ceremony in December 2016. Zaheer and Sagarika got engaged during the 10edition of IPL in April 2017.Zaheer and Sagarika choose the Maldives as the destination of their honeymoonIndia’s death-over specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar embarked on new innings of his life after tying the knot with longtime friend Nupur Nagar on November 23 in Meerut.Bhuvneshwar hosted a reception for his Indian teammates in the national capital on November 30. The couple had got engaged in October r this year in a low-key affair.Mumbai Indians all-rounder and Hardik Pandya’s elder brother Krunal Pandya got hitched to his girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma at a grand ceremony on December 27 in Mumbai.The occasion was graced by eminent personalities from the Cricket, Bollywood and corporate sector. The list includes Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani.Krunal has been a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians and was also a part of the India A side that toured South Africa recently.