Lehmann offers to quit; Smith, Warner could face 12-month ban

Australia coach Darren Lehmann is all set to step down from his position following the ball-tampering episode during the third Test match against South Africa Cape Town, according to reports in the Australian media.

Lehmann will tender his resignation in the next 24 hours and his decision is the main reason why Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland decided to fly to South Africa.

Sutherland is likely to meet players and coaching staff and then hold a press conference on Tuesday evening when the announcement about Lehmann and actions against Smith, Warner and Bancroft are likely to be announced.

Smith and Warner are also thought to be facing the prospect of a 12-month ban from the game.

Lehmann has been under tremendous pressure since the scandal erupted on Saturday and is likely to walk away after series of cricketing greats called for his head.

Justin Langer is likely to be announced as the interim coach for the fourth Test match in Johannesburg if the 48-year-old decides to quit.

The former Aussie all-rounder has already cleared hi intent of stepping down after the 2019 World Cup and next Ashes series in England.