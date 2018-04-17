Legendary South African batsman, who redefined fielding, passes away

Colin Bland, the legendary South African cricketer who redefined fielding almost 30 years before the arrival of Johnty Rhodes passed away on Saturday night in London. He was 80-years-old and was suffering from colon cancer for several years.

Bland represented South Africa in 21 test matches between 1961 and 1966. The all-rounder, who did not succeed in his first five Test matches against New Zealand, made his mark with his exceptional fielding. Later on, Rhodes, who is considered to be one of the greatest fielders to have played the game, was compared to Bland for his agility.

Bland did find his touch with the bat in the second tour. He slammed his maiden century against Australia, helping South Africa secure a draw that eventually ensured a 1-1 series draw. Later on, his 127-run knock at The Oval helped South Africa secure their first ever series win in England.

Bland played his last Test against Australia in Johannesburg. He ended up with 1699 runs in 39 innings with a remarkable average of 49.08.

Bland continued to play for Rhodesia and also went on to captain and coach them.