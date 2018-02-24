Landslide: Lahore Qalandars go from 132 for 3 to 136 all out, lose by 43 runs

A chasing Pakistani batting line-up is never away from a collapse and so are their domestic teams, including the franchises. A collapse of epic proportions saw Lahore Qalandars lose 7 wickets for four runs to hand a 43-run win to Multan Sultans in match three of the third edition of Pakistan Super League in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

15 deliveries was it all took for Multan to polish off the Lahore middle and lower order, bowling them out for 136 from 132 for 3. That also included a hat-trick from left-arm seamer Junaid Khan.

Looking well in course to knock off the 180-run target, the Lahore innings crash landed after the departure of Fakhar Zaman, thanks to a brilliant one-handed catch at deep point by Ahmed Shehzad. Zaman (49) was inching towards a well-deserved half-century when he sliced a Pollard slower one towards deep point; Shehzad running in, took a marvelous catch diving forward that triggered an avalanche in the Lahore batting line-up.

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, then latched onto the opportunity by cleaning up Sohail Akhtar (21) and Aamer Yamin (3) in the same over with identical deliveries.

The tail did not stand any chance in front of Junaid, who picked-up a hat-trick by removing Cemeron Delport (1), Yasir Shah (0) and Raza Hasan (0).

The player of the match went to Imran Tahir for his brilliant figures of 3 for 27.

Earlier, Kumar Sangakkara (63) and captain Shoaib Malik (48 off 28) propelled Multan to 179 for 5, batting first.