Lakmal returns back to dressing room after vomiting on ground

New Delhi: Sri Lankan players who halted the play multiple times on Sunday, complaining of the poor air quality, again took the field on Tuesday with anti-pollution masks but the condition got even worse after pacer Suranga Lakmal threw up when the innings was just 5 overs old at the Feroze Sha Kotla stadium in Delhi.

The play was resumed immediately after Lakmal was taken off the field. The 30-year-old had provided Sri Lanka an early breakthrough after India began their second innings with 163 runs lead.

Interestingly, the Lankan batsmen had no complains when they came to bat after India’s declaration on Day 2. The visitors batted for almost 2 days in same conditions.

However, the poor air quality in the national capital is certain to affect Delhi’s chances of hosting an international event in the winters.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were all out for 373 in their first innings on the fourth day of the final cricket Test against India.