KXIP becomes first side to bat after winning the toss in IPL 11; Jordan replaces Stanlake for Sunrisers

Ravichandran Ashwin stumped everyone with his decision to bat first after winning the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No. 16 of IPL 2018 at Mohali.

Kings XI Punjab became the first side to opt batting after winning the toss, breaking the fifteen-match trend that brought a lot of success to the team’s batting second.

“I believe we’ve got a lot of free flowing batsmen and wanted to give them a license to go after bowling without any pressure. We had a wonderful win in the last match and we would like to keep the momentum goin,” said Ashwin.

The hosts, who are unbeaten at home, have gone in with an unchanged squad that played againt CSK the other night.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand have made one change. English all-rounder Chris Jordan replaced Aussie fast bowler Billy Stanlake.

“There may be a little bit of dew factor in the second innings, so it's important we do the job. Both (their openers) are good players, exciting players, and it's important we execute our plans better,” said Williamson.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Chris Jordan