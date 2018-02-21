 Kulddep’s instagram account hacked, issues apology
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Kulddep’s instagram account hacked, issues apology

Kulddep’s instagram account hacked, issues apology

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who gathered a lot of praises for his performance in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa faced an embarrassing moment when his instagram account got hacked on Tuesday.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 05:45 PM
Kulddep’s instagram account hacked, issues apology

New Delhi: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who gathered a lot of praises for his performance in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa faced an embarrassing moment when his instagram account got hacked on Tuesday.

An objectionable photo was posted from the 23-year-old’s instagram account which was taken down after being noticed. Following the incident Kuldeep, took onto twitter clarifying the post and issued an apology.

“I would like to apologise for the unsolicited post that was posted by my Instagram account in the past few mins .my Instagram account was hacked by someone, I’ll take steps to improve my password protection. Thanks for understanding,” Kuldeep wrote on Twitter.

The chinaman is currently with the Indian team on the tour of South Africa. Kuldeep was exceptional in the fifty-over format as he became the highest wicket taker (17) in the series. Kuldeep was ruled out of the first T20 game against South Africa due to injury and is expected to make a comeback in the second encounter scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Rain washes out 3rd T20I, India have unassailable lead

trending now

VIDEO
In Graphics: CONGRATULATIONS ! TV actor Gaurav Chopra gets MARRIED !
TRENDING NEWS
Mobile Numbers Might Have 13 Digits From July 1 And People ...
TV
Have Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena BROKEN UP? Hear ...