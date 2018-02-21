Kulddep’s instagram account hacked, issues apology

New Delhi: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who gathered a lot of praises for his performance in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa faced an embarrassing moment when his instagram account got hacked on Tuesday.

An objectionable photo was posted from the 23-year-old’s instagram account which was taken down after being noticed. Following the incident Kuldeep, took onto twitter clarifying the post and issued an apology.

“I would like to apologise for the unsolicited post that was posted by my Instagram account in the past few mins .my Instagram account was hacked by someone, I’ll take steps to improve my password protection. Thanks for understanding,” Kuldeep wrote on Twitter.

The chinaman is currently with the Indian team on the tour of South Africa. Kuldeep was exceptional in the fifty-over format as he became the highest wicket taker (17) in the series. Kuldeep was ruled out of the first T20 game against South Africa due to injury and is expected to make a comeback in the second encounter scheduled to take place on Wednesday.