KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2016: Sunrisers squander good start, KKR take upper hand

LIVE SCORE | KKR vs SRH | IPL 2016 | EDEN GARDENS

Sunrisers Hyderabad innings

20 overs:

19.1 overs:

19 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 144/7

18 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 136/7

17.6 overs:

17 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 128/6

16 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 120/6

15.4 overs:

15.1 overs:

15 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 114/4

14.3 overs:

14 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 109/3

13 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/3

12.1 overs:

12 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 92/2

11.3 overs:

11 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/1

10.4 overs:

10 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 73/1

9 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 70/1

Dhawan

39 (22b 2x4 3x6),

Ojha

11 (17b 1x4 0x6),

Holder

2-0-14-0,

Munro

1-0-8-0.

8 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/1

7 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 51/1

6 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 48/1

5 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 39/1

4 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 29/1

3.3 overs:

3 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 22/0

2 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 11/0

1 over:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 4/0

Kolkata Knight Riders innings

20 overs:

19.1 overs:

19 overs:

18 overs:

17.5 overs:

17 overs:

16.4 overs:

16 overs:

15.4 overs:

15 overs:

14 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 130/3.

13 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 111/3.

Pandey

34 (22b 1x4 2x6),

Pathan

23 (16b 2x4 0x6),

Mustafizur

2-0-20-0,

Henriques

2-0-14-0.

12 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 97/3.

11 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 91/3.

10 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 85/3.

9 overs:

8 overs:

7.3 overs:

7 overs:

6 overs:

5.6 overs:

5 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 41/1.

4 overs:

3.4 overs:

3 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 28/0.

2 overs:

1 over:

Bhuvneshwar looked to clear the long-off boundary but caught near the rope.Good over by Holder. Only 8 runs came off the over.Excellent over by Narine. He dismissed the last player who could hit the big shots. 8 runs off the over.Henriques succumb to the pressure of climbing run rate. Narine provides another wicket to KKR.8 runs from Shakib's over. Sunrisers need big overs to pull this chase.Just 6 runs and two wickets in the over. Kuldeep has done a good job. Brilliant over for KKR.What's happening here? Williamson is out. Bowled stayed low but Williamson was went ahead with his shot. Caught at square leg. Another wicket for Kuldeep.Massive confusion in the middle. Hooda is run out.A very good over for KKR. Just 5 runs and Shakib provided the big wicket of Yuvraj.Deepak Hooda is the next batsman.Big blow to Sunrisers. Yuvraj was hitting the ball really well today. Couldn't time this one and was caught at mid-wicket boundary. Shakib is ecstatic.Yuvraj hit two back-to-back SIXES to collect 13 runs off Kuldeep's overs.A very good over by Narine. Just 4 runs and a wicket.Kane Williamson is next.Ojha looked to slog it but couldn't middle it. Uthappa calls for it and takes an easy catch. Narine gets second wicket.Successful over by Kuldeep. He removed the set batsman in Shikhar and gave only 7 runs.Yuvraj Singh is the new batsman.Big wicket for KKR. Shikhar Dhawan departs. He batted really well. Hit this one well too but couldn't give it the right elevation. Kuldeep provides the big break.Two poor deliveries by Shakib and two both of them were hit for FOUR by Dhawan. 12 runs off the over.up for Shikhar Dhawan in 28 balls.Kuldeep Yadav, the chinaman, bowled a really good, economical over to start his spell. Just 3 runs off it.Good over for Sunrisers. 11 runs off Holders' over with a SIX hit by Shikhar Dhawan.Munro was sending down a good over but pushed the last ball too up. Shikhar directed it to the gap between point and third man for FOUR. 8 runs off it.That was a brilliant over by Holder. Gave only 3 runs.Powerplay is over. Identical scores for KKR and Sunrisers after the first 6 overs. Only, KKR lost a wicket more.Rajpoot erred in his line and was duly punished by Dhawan and Ojha with a FOUR each. 10 runs off it.Successful over by Narine. He got the best batsman in the opposition team. 7 runs off it.Naman Ojha comes in next.Big blow to Sunrisers. Narine dismissed Warner. He hit a SIX off the previous ball and wanted another one. There was good turn for Narine.Big over for Sunrisers. Warner hit a FOUR and Dhawan hit a SIX off Shakib. Employing left-arm spinner against the left-handers is not a good idea. 11 runs off it.Better over for Sunrisers. 7 runs off Rajpoot's over. Still no boundary for Warner and Dhawan.Good start for KKR. Pathan gave only 4 runs.Warner and Dhawan need to provide a good stand here. Gambhir has decided to start with spinner. Pathan has the ball.KKR have got enough to put up a good fight in this match. Sunrisers will have to bat well on this slow pitch. So, expect a good match.Excellent last over by Bhuvi. 7 runs off it.Bhuvi removes Shakib. Looked to go for a big shot but the ball took the top edge.This over by Mustafizur was as best as you can expect. Just 3 runs. Used his cutters brilliantly.Good over by Sran. Just 6 runs in the over when Pathan and Shakib are batting.up for Pathan in 30 balls. Excellent knock.Successful over. 9 runs came in it but Mustafizur got a wicket.Shakib Al Hasan is the next batsman.Holder hits the full toss straight to cover fielder. Easy wicket. Mustafizur gets the first wicket.A very good over by Bhuvi. He gave only 5 runs and got an important wicket of Pandey.Jason Holder walks out.Superb catch by Williamson. Bhuvi bowled it wide of off, Pandey reached to it and tired to slash it over point.Sran was having a good over before Pandey hit him for a SIX and turned it in favour of KKR.Karn Sharma bowled the most expensive over so far. 19 runs came off it. Manish Pandey hit him for a FOUR on the first ball and then Pathan hit two consecutive SIXES.14 runs off Mustafizur's over. He is not used to giving so many runs. Although there was a lucky boundary for Pathan in the over. KKR need runs, however they come.Another 6-run over. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers are tightening the noose on KKR. Good one by Henriques.Good, economical over by Mustafizur to start his spell. Just 6 runs off it.Mustafizur Rahman comes into attack.8 runs off the over. Henriques gave no boundary but Pathan and Pandey ran well between the wickets.Excellent hitting by Pandey. Two back to back SIXES off Karn Sharma. 14 runs off the over.9 runs off Hooda's over but he must be happy to get Gambhir's wicket in return.Yusuf Pathan comes in next.Gambhir also departs. Hooda provides second wickte. Gambhir came down the pitch and looked to chip between long-off and cover but had to reach for the ball and hit it straight to the long-on fielder. Big loss for KKR.Six balls, six singles. Karn Sharma didn't allow Gambhir and Pandey any room to play boundary shots.Successful over by Deepak Hooda. Warner brought on off-spinners from both the end and he got it right. Just 7 off it and a wicket.Manish Pandey is the new batsman.Another KKR batsman throws his wicket. Munro was promoted up the order. He got a boundary in the previous ball but wanted another one. Went for a cross-bat shot and the top-edge sent the ball vertically up in the sky. Easy catch by Naman Ojha.Kane Williamson brought into attack to counter the two left-handers. 7 runs off the over.Successful over by Sran. Uthappa's wicket will help them neutralise the good start KKR got in the early overs. Just 6 runs off it. Colin Munro joined Gambhir in the middle.Colin Munro is the new batsman.Uthappa stepped out but Sran smartly bowled a cutter. Uthappa still went for the shot and skied it. He has squandered a bright start.Much better over by Bhuvi. Just 6 runs off it.Another good over for KKR. 9 runs off Sran's over. Uthappa is not letting Gambhir bat. He has played all the 12 balls bowled so far.Robin Uthappa off the block with three FOURs. Excellent start to their innings. 13 off Bhuvi's over.KKR need Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa to fire today. A lot depends on the two openers. Individually they have done well but today they need to fire together. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball.R Uthappa, G Gambhir, M Pandey, C Munro, Y Pathan, S Al Hasan, S Yadav, J Holder, S Narine, K Yadav, A Rajpoot.S Dhawan, D Warner, M Henriques, Y Singh, K Williamson, D Hooda, N Ojha, K Sharma, B Kumar, B Sran, Mustafizur Rahman.will finish as the top team if they win against KKR today. They could finish at second from the top on NRR even if they lose, but only if by a margin of 40 or less while DD beat RCB but not by a big margin (not more than 71 runs).will qualify for the last four if they beat SRH today. Even if they lose to Sunrisers, they could go through with 14 points on NRR if RCB beat DD. KKR could finish in the top two if they beat Sunrisers by a margin of over 40 runs and DD beat RCB, but not by a big margin.Kane Williamson comes in for Eoin Morgan.Colin Munro in for Morne Morkel and Kuldeep Yadav in for Piyush Chawla.

STATS



KKR's Robin Uthappa is only the fifth Indian player with 5000-plus runs in T20s. His captain Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina are the others to have reached the landmark.



Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mustafizur Rahman has the best economy rate - 6.61 - so far this season (minimum 15 overs bowled).



SQUADS

PREVIEW

Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Morne Morkel, Ankit Rajpoot, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Brad Hogg, Colin Munro, Shaun Tait, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Kuldeep Yadav, Manan Sharma, Rajagopal Sathish and Jaydev Unadkat.David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Eoin Morgan, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha, Karn Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Barinder Sran, Trent Boult, Ben Cutting, Kane Williamson, Ashish Reddy, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vijay Shankar, T Suman, Aditya Tare.Facing early elimination, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders need to record a win to stay afloat when they take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match.From being atop the table midway into the season, KKR had slipped out after losing the last two league matches in 2015, a scenario which would haunt them once again when they face Hyderabad in the concluding round.Such has been the competition in the ninth season that no team sealed a play-off berth till the final weekend of the league and five teams can end up with 16 points when the net run-rate will determine the final-four.Conditions will also be a key factor with the Roanu cyclone causing rainfall in the last two days forcing the entire Eden Gardens ground to be under covers. Both the teams would be watchful of the conditions, even though a clear sky is being forecast for the match.Leading the table with 16 points, Sunrisers have the NRR advantage and they still may sneak in despite a loss while a win will guarantee them a top-two finish amid the mad scramble.But it's a virtual knockout for Gautam Gambhir's men who are battling inconsistency and an injury to their go-to man Andre Russell.The big-hitting Jamaican all-rounder, who has two man-of-the-match performances this season, missed the game against Gujarat Lions because of a leg injury and KKR would pray for his recovery ahead of the do-or-die clash.Russell is KKR's highest wicket-taker this season, sixth in the most wickets' tally, with 15 scalps from 12 matches. He also boasts of a highest strike rate of 164.91 per cent among his teammates, and is their fourth leading run-scorer.KKR needed two wins from four matches to seal a playoff berth but with back-to-back losses, the Gambhir-led side faces a knockout against Hyderabad and it would add to their misery if Russell does not recover in time.The 2012 and 2014 IPL winning skipper is no more getting success from his spinners, a strategy that had worked well for him previously.With time running out fast, Gambhir needs to promote his big-hitters. He is also expected to give a good start along with his settled opening partner Robin Uthappa.KKR had defeated SRH by eight wickets in the away fixture with Gambhir leading by example with an unbeaten 90 to chase down 143 in 18.2 overs.Gambhir would hope to do an encore against the team which lost by six wickets to Delhi Daredevils in a last-ball finish on Friday.Hyderabad's dazzling seam attack is left with a void after senior pro Ashish Nehra's hamstring injury ruled him out of the remainder of the season.In Nehra's absence another left-arm seamer Barinder Sran did a neat job with his 2/34 but it was not enough as Daredevils kept their hopes alive in a rare day of lapses on the field for skipper David Warner.With seven half-centuries in a total of 640 runs, Warner is second behind Virat Kohli's 865 in the leading rungetters tally and he will look to lay the foundation with Shikhar Dhawan before the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques and Eoin Morgan capitalise.