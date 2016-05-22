KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2016: Sunrisers squander good start, KKR take upper hand

LIVE SCORE | KKR vs SRH | IPL 2016 | EDEN GARDENS
FULL SCORECARD
Sunrisers Hyderabad innings
20 overs: Sunrisers Hyderabad 149 for 8 lose to Kolkata Knight Riders by 22 runs. KKR qualify for the Playoffs.
19.1 overs: OUT! Bhuvneshwar looked to clear the long-off boundary but caught near the rope. Bhuvneshwar Kumar c sub (R Sathish) b Rajpoot 5 (4b 1x4 0x6).
19 overs: Good over by Holder. Only 8 runs came off the over. Sunrisers Hyderabad 144/7 (28 runs required from 6 balls).
18 overs: Excellent over by Narine. He dismissed the last player who could hit the big shots. 8 runs off the over. Sunrisers Hyderabad 136/7 (36 runs required from 12 balls).
17.6 overs: OUT! Henriques succumb to the pressure of climbing run rate. Narine provides another wicket to KKR. Moises Henriques b Narine 11 (10b 1x4 0x6).
17 overs: 8 runs from Shakib's over. Sunrisers need big overs to pull this chase. Sunrisers Hyderabad 128/6 (44 runs required from 18 balls).
16 overs: Just 6 runs and two wickets in the over. Kuldeep has done a good job. Brilliant over for KKR. Sunrisers Hyderabad 120/6 (52 runs required from 24 balls).
15.4 overs: OUT! What's happening here? Williamson is out. Bowled stayed low but Williamson was went ahead with his shot. Caught at square leg. Another wicket for Kuldeep. Kane Williamson c Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 7 (9b 0x4 0x6).
15.1 overs: OUT! Massive confusion in the middle. Hooda is run out. Deepak Hooda run out 2 (2b 0x4 0x6).
15 overs: A very good over for KKR. Just 5 runs and Shakib provided the big wicket of Yuvraj. Sunrisers Hyderabad 114/4 (58 runs required from 30 balls).
Deepak Hooda is the next batsman.
14.3 overs: OUT! Big blow to Sunrisers. Yuvraj was hitting the ball really well today. Couldn't time this one and was caught at mid-wicket boundary. Shakib is ecstatic. Yuvraj Singh c sub b Shakib Al Hasan 19 (12b 1x4 2x6).
14 overs: Yuvraj hit two back-to-back SIXES to collect 13 runs off Kuldeep's overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad 109/3 (63 runs required from 36 balls).
13 overs: A very good over by Narine. Just 4 runs and a wicket. Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/3 (76 runs required from 42 balls).
Kane Williamson is next.
12.1 overs: OUT! Ojha looked to slog it but couldn't middle it. Uthappa calls for it and takes an easy catch. Narine gets second wicket. Naman Ojha c Uthappa b Narine 15 (25b 1x4 0x6).
12 overs: Successful over by Kuldeep. He removed the set batsman in Shikhar and gave only 7 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad 92/2 (80 runs required from 48 balls).
Yuvraj Singh is the new batsman.
11.3 overs: OUT! Big wicket for KKR. Shikhar Dhawan departs. He batted really well. Hit this one well too but couldn't give it the right elevation. Kuldeep provides the big break. Shikhar Dhawan c Munro b Kuldeep Yadav 51 (30b 4x4 3x6).
11 overs: Two poor deliveries by Shakib and two both of them were hit for FOUR by Dhawan. 12 runs off the over. Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/1 (87 runs required from 54 balls).
10.4 overs: FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan in 28 balls.
10 overs: Kuldeep Yadav, the chinaman, bowled a really good, economical over to start his spell. Just 3 runs off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad 73/1 (99 runs required from 60 balls).
9 overs: Good over for Sunrisers. 11 runs off Holders' over with a SIX hit by Shikhar Dhawan. Sunrisers Hyderabad 70/1 (102 runs required from 11 overs). Dhawan 39 (22b 2x4 3x6), Ojha 11 (17b 1x4 0x6), Holder 2-0-14-0, Munro 1-0-8-0.
8 overs: Munro was sending down a good over but pushed the last ball too up. Shikhar directed it to the gap between point and third man for FOUR. 8 runs off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/1 (113 runs required from 12 overs)
7 overs: That was a brilliant over by Holder. Gave only 3 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad 51/1 (121 runs required from 13 overs).
6 overs: Powerplay is over. Identical scores for KKR and Sunrisers after the first 6 overs. Only, KKR lost a wicket more. Sunrisers Hyderabad 48/1 (124 runs required from 14 overs).
5 overs: Rajpoot erred in his line and was duly punished by Dhawan and Ojha with a FOUR each. 10 runs off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad 39/1 (133 runs required from 15 overs).
4 overs: Successful over by Narine. He got the best batsman in the opposition team. 7 runs off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad 29/1 (143 runs required from 16 overs).
Naman Ojha comes in next.
3.3 overs: OUT! Big blow to Sunrisers. Narine dismissed Warner. He hit a SIX off the previous ball and wanted another one. There was good turn for Narine. David Warner b Narine 18 (16b 1x4 1x6).
3 overs: Big over for Sunrisers. Warner hit a FOUR and Dhawan hit a SIX off Shakib. Employing left-arm spinner against the left-handers is not a good idea. 11 runs off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad 22/0 (150 runs required from 17 overs).
2 overs: Better over for Sunrisers. 7 runs off Rajpoot's over. Still no boundary for Warner and Dhawan. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11/0 (161 runs required from 18 overs).
1 over: Good start for KKR. Pathan gave only 4 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad 4/0 (168 runs required from 19 overs).
Warner and Dhawan need to provide a good stand here. Gambhir has decided to start with spinner. Pathan has the ball.
KKR have got enough to put up a good fight in this match. Sunrisers will have to bat well on this slow pitch. So, expect a good match.
Kolkata Knight Riders innings
20 overs: Excellent last over by Bhuvi. 7 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders score 171/6.
19.1 overs: OUT! Bhuvi removes Shakib. Looked to go for a big shot but the ball took the top edge. Shakib Al Hasan c Ojha b Kumar 7 (10b 0x4 0x6).
19 overs: This over by Mustafizur was as best as you can expect. Just 3 runs. Used his cutters brilliantly. Kolkata Knight Riders 164/5.
18 overs: Good over by Sran. Just 6 runs in the over when Pathan and Shakib are batting. Kolkata Knight Riders 161/5.
17.5 overs: FIFTY up for Pathan in 30 balls. Excellent knock.
17 overs: Successful over. 9 runs came in it but Mustafizur got a wicket. Kolkata Knight Riders 155/5.
Shakib Al Hasan is the next batsman.
16.4 overs: OUT! Holder hits the full toss straight to cover fielder. Easy wicket. Mustafizur gets the first wicket. Kolkata Knight Riders 146/4.
16 overs: A very good over by Bhuvi. He gave only 5 runs and got an important wicket of Pandey. Kolkata Knight Riders 146/4.
Jason Holder walks out.
15.4 overs: OUT! Superb catch by Williamson. Bhuvi bowled it wide of off, Pandey reached to it and tired to slash it over point. Manish Pandey c Williamson b Kumar 48 (30b 2x4 3x6).
15 overs: Sran was having a good over before Pandey hit him for a SIX and turned it in favour of KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders 141/3.
14 overs: Karn Sharma bowled the most expensive over so far. 19 runs came off it. Manish Pandey hit him for a FOUR on the first ball and then Pathan hit two consecutive SIXES. Kolkata Knight Riders 130/3.
13 overs: 14 runs off Mustafizur's over. He is not used to giving so many runs. Although there was a lucky boundary for Pathan in the over. KKR need runs, however they come. Kolkata Knight Riders 111/3. Pandey 34 (22b 1x4 2x6), Pathan 23 (16b 2x4 0x6), Mustafizur 2-0-20-0, Henriques 2-0-14-0.
12 overs: Another 6-run over. Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers are tightening the noose on KKR. Good one by Henriques. Kolkata Knight Riders 97/3.
11 overs: Good, economical over by Mustafizur to start his spell. Just 6 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 91/3.
Mustafizur Rahman comes into attack.
10 overs: 8 runs off the over. Henriques gave no boundary but Pathan and Pandey ran well between the wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders 85/3.
9 overs: Excellent hitting by Pandey. Two back to back SIXES off Karn Sharma. 14 runs off the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 77/3.
8 overs: 9 runs off Hooda's over but he must be happy to get Gambhir's wicket in return. Kolkata Knight Riders 63/3.
Yusuf Pathan comes in next.
7.3 overs: OUT! Gambhir also departs. Hooda provides second wickte. Gambhir came down the pitch and looked to chip between long-off and cover but had to reach for the ball and hit it straight to the long-on fielder. Big loss for KKR. Gautam Gambhir c Henriques b Hooda 16 (15b 1x4 0x6).
7 overs: Six balls, six singles. Karn Sharma didn't allow Gambhir and Pandey any room to play boundary shots. Kolkata Knight Riders 54/2.
6 overs: Successful over by Deepak Hooda. Warner brought on off-spinners from both the end and he got it right. Just 7 off it and a wicket. Kolkata Knight Riders 48/2.
Manish Pandey is the new batsman.
5.6 overs: OUT! Another KKR batsman throws his wicket. Munro was promoted up the order. He got a boundary in the previous ball but wanted another one. Went for a cross-bat shot and the top-edge sent the ball vertically up in the sky. Easy catch by Naman Ojha. Colin Munro c Ojha b Hooda 10 (8b 2x4 0x6).
5 overs: Kane Williamson brought into attack to counter the two left-handers. 7 runs off the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 41/1.
4 overs: Successful over by Sran. Uthappa's wicket will help them neutralise the good start KKR got in the early overs. Just 6 runs off it. Colin Munro joined Gambhir in the middle. Kolkata Knight Riders 34/1.
Colin Munro is the new batsman.
3.4 overs: OUT! Uthappa stepped out but Sran smartly bowled a cutter. Uthappa still went for the shot and skied it. He has squandered a bright start. Robin Uthappa c Williamson b Sran 25 (17b 4x4 0x6).
3 overs: Much better over by Bhuvi. Just 6 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 28/0.
2 overs: Another good over for KKR. 9 runs off Sran's over. Uthappa is not letting Gambhir bat. He has played all the 12 balls bowled so far. Kolkata Knight Riders 22/0.
1 over: Robin Uthappa off the block with three FOURs. Excellent start to their innings. 13 off Bhuvi's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 13/0.
KKR need Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa to fire today. A lot depends on the two openers. Individually they have done well but today they need to fire together. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the ball.
PLAYING XIs
KKR: R Uthappa, G Gambhir, M Pandey, C Munro, Y Pathan, S Al Hasan, S Yadav, J Holder, S Narine, K Yadav, A Rajpoot.
SRH: S Dhawan, D Warner, M Henriques, Y Singh, K Williamson, D Hooda, N Ojha, K Sharma, B Kumar, B Sran, Mustafizur Rahman.
QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS
Sunrisers Hyderabad will finish as the top team if they win against KKR today. They could finish at second from the top on NRR even if they lose, but only if by a margin of 40 or less while DD beat RCB but not by a big margin (not more than 71 runs).
Kolkata Knight Riders will qualify for the last four if they beat SRH today. Even if they lose to Sunrisers, they could go through with 14 points on NRR if RCB beat DD. KKR could finish in the top two if they beat Sunrisers by a margin of over 40 runs and DD beat RCB, but not by a big margin.
CHANGES
Sunrisers: Kane Williamson comes in for Eoin Morgan.
KKR: Colin Munro in for Morne Morkel and Kuldeep Yadav in for Piyush Chawla.
TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl first.
STATS
- KKR's Robin Uthappa is only the fifth Indian player with 5000-plus runs in T20s. His captain Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina are the others to have reached the landmark.
- Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mustafizur Rahman has the best economy rate - 6.61 - so far this season (minimum 15 overs bowled).
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Morne Morkel, Ankit Rajpoot, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Brad Hogg, Colin Munro, Shaun Tait, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Kuldeep Yadav, Manan Sharma, Rajagopal Sathish and Jaydev Unadkat.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Eoin Morgan, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha, Karn Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Barinder Sran, Trent Boult, Ben Cutting, Kane Williamson, Ashish Reddy, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vijay Shankar, T Suman, Aditya Tare.
PREVIEW
Facing early elimination, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders need to record a win to stay afloat when they take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match.
From being atop the table midway into the season, KKR had slipped out after losing the last two league matches in 2015, a scenario which would haunt them once again when they face Hyderabad in the concluding round.
Such has been the competition in the ninth season that no team sealed a play-off berth till the final weekend of the league and five teams can end up with 16 points when the net run-rate will determine the final-four.
Conditions will also be a key factor with the Roanu cyclone causing rainfall in the last two days forcing the entire Eden Gardens ground to be under covers. Both the teams would be watchful of the conditions, even though a clear sky is being forecast for the match.
Leading the table with 16 points, Sunrisers have the NRR advantage and they still may sneak in despite a loss while a win will guarantee them a top-two finish amid the mad scramble.
But it's a virtual knockout for Gautam Gambhir's men who are battling inconsistency and an injury to their go-to man Andre Russell.
The big-hitting Jamaican all-rounder, who has two man-of-the-match performances this season, missed the game against Gujarat Lions because of a leg injury and KKR would pray for his recovery ahead of the do-or-die clash.
Russell is KKR's highest wicket-taker this season, sixth in the most wickets' tally, with 15 scalps from 12 matches. He also boasts of a highest strike rate of 164.91 per cent among his teammates, and is their fourth leading run-scorer.
KKR needed two wins from four matches to seal a playoff berth but with back-to-back losses, the Gambhir-led side faces a knockout against Hyderabad and it would add to their misery if Russell does not recover in time.
The 2012 and 2014 IPL winning skipper is no more getting success from his spinners, a strategy that had worked well for him previously.
With time running out fast, Gambhir needs to promote his big-hitters. He is also expected to give a good start along with his settled opening partner Robin Uthappa.
KKR had defeated SRH by eight wickets in the away fixture with Gambhir leading by example with an unbeaten 90 to chase down 143 in 18.2 overs.
Gambhir would hope to do an encore against the team which lost by six wickets to Delhi Daredevils in a last-ball finish on Friday.
Hyderabad's dazzling seam attack is left with a void after senior pro Ashish Nehra's hamstring injury ruled him out of the remainder of the season.
In Nehra's absence another left-arm seamer Barinder Sran did a neat job with his 2/34 but it was not enough as Daredevils kept their hopes alive in a rare day of lapses on the field for skipper David Warner.
With seven half-centuries in a total of 640 runs, Warner is second behind Virat Kohli's 865 in the leading rungetters tally and he will look to lay the foundation with Shikhar Dhawan before the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques and Eoin Morgan capitalise.
For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 22 May 2016 09:54 AM