KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2016: Royal Challengers beat Knight Riders by 9 wickets

This is the 48th match match of the IPL 2016. Royal Challengers need to win this match, and the next two also, to stay in Playoffs race. With the kind of form Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in, anything is possible. It is going to be a big challenge for Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers to stop Kohli and de Villiers. But KKR are in a very comfortable position at the moment. They need just a win to be in the playoffs.
LIVE SCORE | KKR vs RCB | IPL 2016 | EDEN GARDENS
VIRAT KOHLI is the Man of the Match.
Royal Challenges Bangalore innings
18.4 overs: It's over. RCB (186/1) beat KKR by 9 wickets. Huge win for RCB.
18 overs: Another big over for RCB. Rajpoot gave 16 runs. RCB 173/1 (11 runs required from 12 balls).
17 overs: It's virtually over for KKR. 13 runs off Shakib's over. RCB 157/1 (27 runs required from 18 balls).
16 overs: Same script. Five good balls and then SIX by ABD. 9 runs off Narine's over. RCB 144/1 (40 runs required from 24 balls).
15 overs: As a bowler you are never away from getting hit for a big shot when ABD is batting. Shakib bowled five good balls and gave only four singles. The sixth one went out of the park for SIX. 10 runs off it. RCB 135/1 (49 runs required from 30 balls).
14 overs: Virat picked the googly very early and sent it out of the ground for a huge SIX. 13 runs off Chawla's over. RCB 125/1 (59 runs required from 36 balls). AB de Villiers 26 (19b 2x4 1x6), Kohli 48 (34b 3x4 2x6), Chawla 3-0-28-0, Shakib 2-0-16-0.
13 overs: An excellent over the cover shot for SIX by ABD got 11 runs from Shakib's over for RCB. KKR need to remove Virat and ABD to have any chance in this match. RCB 112/1 (72 runs required from 42 balls).
12 overs: Another 5-run over. Virat and ABD are taking it easy a bit, it seems. They have match in their control. And if they play for some more overs, it will be over for KKR. They can accelerate any time. RCB 101/1 (83 runs required from 48 balls).
11 overs: Shakib gave just 5 runs and created an opportunity to dismiss Virat. Good over. RCB 96/1 (88 runs required from 54 balls).
10.4 overs: DROPPED! Virat is given a life. Gambhir spilled a straight forward catch.
10 overs: 9 runs off Narine's over. Virat played the entire over as ABD ran well for twos and the RCB captain managed a boundary towards the end of the over. RCB 91/1 (93 runs required from 60 balls). Kohli 31 (22b 3x4 1x6), de Villiers 10 (7b 2x4 0x6), Narine 3-0-25-1, Rajpoot 2-0-12-0.
9 overs: Gayle departs but no respite for KKR bowlers. AB de Villiers has started from where he left in the previous match. Hit Rajpoot for two cracking boundaries to take 10 off the over. RCB 82/1 (102 runs required from 11 overs).
8 overs: Successful over by Narine. Was hit for a SIX off the first ball by Gayle but came back well to dismiss him. Just 7 runs off the over. RCB 72/1 (112 runs required from 12 overs).
7.3 overs: OUT! Gayle misses his half-century by just 1 runs. Sunil Narine provides the big wicket. Some relief for KKR. But Gayle provides a good start to RCB. Chris Gayle lbw b Narine 49 (31b 5x4 4x6).
7 overs: That was an excellent over by Ankit Rajpoot. To bowl a 2-run over when Gayle is going berserk is no mean feat. RCB 65/0 (119 runs required from 13 overs).
6 overs: Gayle and Virat hijacked the Powerplay session hitting KKR bowlers all around the ground. Great start to the chase. More than that Gayle has got some runs under his belt. 10 runs off Chawla's over. RCB 63/0 (121 runs required from 14 overs).
5 overs: Pacers manhandled, Gambhir brought in Sunil Narine. But even he wasn't spared. Gayle hit him for two consecutive FOURS to collect 9 runs off the over. RCB 53/0 (131 runs required from 15 overs).
4 overs: Virat and Gayle are scoring at a rapid rate. Gayle hit a FOUR and Virat a SIX off Morkel in the over for 12 runs. RCB 44/0 (140 runs required from 16 overs).
3 overs: Two brilliant SIXES by Gayle off Russell. He is hitting the ball nicely today. Bad signs for KKR. RCB 32/0 (152 runs required from 17 overs).
2 overs: Two cracking boundaries by Chris Gayle off Morne Morkel in the over to collect 8 runs. If he hits form today, no one can save KKR. RCB 15/0 (169 runs required from 18 overs).
1 over: Virat Kohli cracked a nice pull off his first ball for FOUR. He is continuing his form from the previous match, it seems. RCB 7/0 (177 runs required from 19 overs).
Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli walks in. Gayle is under lot of pressure. Virat in top form. Russell has the ball. Let's roll the chase.
Can Virat Kohli work his magic once again? He is the best player to lead the chase. It is an important match for RCB. 184 is neither too big, nor too short a target. Someone will need to stay there till the end...
Kolkata Knight Riders innings
20 overs: Big over to end the innings. 12 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders have posted 183/5.
19 overs: Good battle between KKR batsmen Russell and Shakib and RCB bowler Jordan. Some good balls and a smashing hit for SIX is the result. Kolkata Knight Riders 171/5.
18 overs: Expensive over by Watson. Russell and Shakib hit a SIX each to collect 16 runs from the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 161/5.
17.6 overs: DROPPED! Sreenath Aravind spilled a straight forward catch at third man. Shakib gets life. Watson unhappy.
17 overs: Fine over by Chahal. 8 runs off it despite a FOUR. Kolkata Knight Riders 145/5.
16.5 overs: Virat is injured and he has gone out of the field to receive treatment on his hand.
16 overs: Aravind thrashed for 13 runs after he took a wicket on the second ball. Russell hit a SIX and Shakib provided a FOUR. Kolkata Knight Riders 137/5.
15.2 overs: OUT! What's happening here. Now Suryakumar Yadav is walking back to KKR's dug out. Suryakumar Yadav c Iqbal Abdulla b Aravind 5 (5b 1x4 0x6).
15 overs: Successful over by Chahal. Just 4 runs and he dismissed Pathan. Kolkata Knight Riders 124/4. Russell 1 (1b 0x4 0x6), Surya Yadav 5 (4b 1x4 0x6), Chahal 3-0-30-1, Aravind 3-0-28-1.
14.1 overs: OUT! Big blow to KKR. Pathan walking back. Chahal is happy and jumping with joy. Smart stumping by KL Rahul. Yusuf Pathan st †Rahul b Chahal 6 (12b 0x4 0x6).
14 overs: Expensive but successful over by Aravind. 11 off it but got the wicket of Pandey. Kolkata Knight Riders 118/3.
13.4 overs: OUT! Manish Pandey looked to make room on off-side. Aravind checked his line bowled full on his pads. Pandey looked to whip it over long-on but didn't find enough elevation and power. AB takes an easy catch. Manish Pandey c de Villiers b Aravind 50 (35b 5x4 2x6).
13.2 overs: FIFTY up for Pandey in 34 balls.
13 overs: Fine over by Abdulla. Main focus is not to concede boundaries. 7 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 107/2.
12 overs: Excellent front foot-pull by Pandey. It went flat over mid-wicket boundary for SIX. 9 runs off Watson's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 100/2.
STATS: This is Gambhir's 20th run out dismissal in T20s. He has equalled Jayawardene's record. Gambhir has been run out three times in this IPL; 14 times in all IPLs.
11 overs: Good over for RCB. Their fielding has provided them an important wicket. Just 4 runs off Abdulla's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 91/2.
10.3 overs: OUT! Confusion, confusion. Gambhir has to go back. Pandey was too eager to take a run. This time there was no run. There was a similar confusion earlier as well. Gautam Gambhir run out 51 (34b 7x4 0x6).
10 overs: Nice over by Jordan. Kept it tight, allowed no boundary, no easy runs. 5 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 87/1. Pandey 33 (24b 4x4 1x6), Gambhir 50 (32b 7x4 0x6), Jordan 2-0-12-0, Chahal 2-0-24-0.
9.4 overs: 50 runs up for Gautam Gambhir. It is his 31st half-century in IPL.
9 overs: Much better over by Chahal. 8 runs off it but Gambhir and Pandey milked him around without any difficulty. Kolkata Knight Riders 82/1.
STATS: Gautam Gambhir has completed 600 runs against RCB in IPL - most by a batsman against RCB. Also, most runs Gambhir has scored against a particular opposition in IPL.
8 overs: Good over by Jordan. 7 off it but he didn't concede any boundary in the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 74/1. Pandey 29 (17b 4x4 1x6), Gambhir 43 (27b 7x4 0x6), Jordan 1-0-7-0, Chahal 1-0-16-0.
7 overs: Gambhir and Pandey are playing really well at the moment. Boundaries are coming easily. Yuzvendra Chahal bore the burnt in his first over. Hit for 16 runs, including a SIX and two FOURS. Kolkata Knight Riders 67/1. Gambhir 39 (24b 7x4 0x6), Pandey 26 (14b 4x4 1x6), Chahal 1-0-16-0, Watson 1-0-9-0.
6 overs: Despite early loss of Uthappa, KKR have had a good Powerplay session. 9 runs off Watson's over. Two boundaries in the over, one each by Gambhir and Pandey. Kolkata Knight Riders 51/1.
5 overs: Another good over for KKR. No effect of Uthappa's departure. 9 runs off Abdulla's second over. Kolkata Knight Riders 42/1. Gambhir 25 (17b 4x4 0x6), Pandey 15 (9b 3x4 0x6), Abdulla 2-0-13-1, Aravind 2-0-21-0.
4 overs: Big over. Aravind hit for 15 runs in the over. Gambhir hit a FOUR and Pandey hit the boundary twice. Kolkata Knight Riders 33/1.
3 overs: Excellent over by Abdulla. Just 4 runs and he provided a wicket in the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 18/1.
2.2 overs: OUT! Iqbal Abdulla provide wicket in his first over. Uthappa goes back. The bowling change has worked. Abdulla tossed it up around the stumps, the ball drifted towards middle, Uthappa looked to work it to the leg side, but ended up edging it back to the bowler. Abdulla dived to his left to complete a one-handed catch. SUPERB CATCH! Robin Uthappa c & b Iqbal Abdulla 2 (4b 0x4 0x6).
2 overs: A gentle flick between mid-on and mid-wicket brought Gambhir another boundary. Top shot. 6 runs off Sreenath Aravind's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 14/0.
1 over: A cracking cover drive by Gambhir opened the boundary account of KKR. 8 runs off Binny's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 8/0.
Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa have walked out together. Virat Kohli is busy setting the field. Stuart Binny has the ball.
PLAYING XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Ankit Rajpoot, Morne Morkel.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Chris Jordan, Sreenath Aravind, Iqbal Abdulla, Yuzvendra Chahal.
CHANGES: RCB bring in Iqbal Abdulla for Varun Aaron. KKR unchanged.
TOSS: RCB win toss, opt to field first against KKR.
- There is no rain at the moment. So we will have TOSS on time.
- Whether is giving RCB some headache. It's rainy in Kolkata and RCB can't afford a washout at this point.
We are half-an-hour away from the toss. Keep watching this space.
POINTS TABLE
STATS
- Gautam Gambhir's recorded his 12th duck (zero) in all IPLs on Saturday against Supergiants. He is now joint-highest along with Harbhajan Singh.
- The 229-run partnership between Kohli and de Villiers against Gujarat Lions was their fourth century stand in IPL 2016 - the most by any pair in a season. Gambhir-Shikhar Dhawan (in 2008), and Gayle- Kohli (in 2012) had three.
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Ankit Rajpoot, Morne Morkel, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brad Hogg, Shaun Tait, Jason Holder, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Jaydev Unadkat and Rajagopal Sathish.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Lokesh Rahul, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Chris Jordan, Sreenath Aravind, Varun Aaron, Yuzvendra Chahal, Travis Head, Chris Jordan, Kane Richardson, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Abu Nechim, Praveen Dubey, Iqbal Abdulla, Kedar Jadhav, Akshay Karnewar, Sarfaraz Khan, Vikramjeet Malik, Mandeep Singh, Parvez Rasool, Harshal Patel and Vikas Tokas.
PREVIEW
A rampaging Royal Challengers Bangalore will stand in the way of two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders' bid to make it to the play-offs in a mouthwatering Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament encounter.
With three matches remaining, both the teams are in the mix of things in a tight top-of the-table melee after their respective victories on Saturday.
But it's the second-placed KKR, who are ahead requiring just another win to get to the magic figure of 16 points which will take them in the last four of the cash-rich league.
Lying sixth with 10 points, the Royal Challengers on the other hand are left with the arduous task to win all their remainder matches of the league stage so as to keep play-off aspirations alive and also hope that some of the other results go their way.
Embracing to the challenge, RCB in their quest for a maiden silverware from nine seasons, posted a record 144-run win over Gujarat Lions at home yesterday in the biggest entertaining display of the ninth season.
When Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers bat are in full flow, it's for the world to sit back and enjoy the their masterclass, something that summed up the plight of a shell-shocked Gujarat Lions attack.
Records tumbled as Kohli (109 from 55 balls) and De Villiers (129 not out from 52) plundered the bowlers in a 229-run partnership of 96 balls to post the tournament's second highest total of 248/3, behind their own 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013.
'Orange Cap' holder Kohli scored his third century in the ongoing IPL to take his tally to 677 runs at 75.22 in 11 outings, while De Villiers sat second behind him in this year's tally with 538 at a strike rate of 171.88.
Their brutal batting will certainly threaten Gautam Gambhir's spin ploy and the KKR skipper will especially look to target the South African on a turning wicket.
Considered the most versatile batsman of the world cricket, De Villiers was in a league of his own his batting prowess was unmatched.
If ABD's shot selection was audacious, Kohli's was pure class as he matched the celebrated South African stroke-for-stroke, especially when he hit top gear in going from 50 to 100 in just 14 balls.
De Villiers is at his furious best when he gets going, but in skipper Kohli RCB has got a master finisher and someone who hates to get out even in most pressure-cooked situation.
Possessing a solid technique that fetches him effortless runs without relying on slugfest, Kohli also relishes the spin challenge as he threatens to derail Gambhir's plans.
The X-factor in the match will be KKR's bowling versus RCB's batting batting which can seal the issue.
KKR's spin troika of Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan and Piyush Chawla revelled in the conditions on Saturday restricting Pune Supergiants to 103/6 in 17.4 overs when rain halted play that set up their eight-wicket win via Duckworth-Lewis method.
A fit-again Narine did not take any wicket but was most impressive giving away just 10 runs from his 3.4 overs with 14 dot balls including 10 against skipper MS Dhoni who scored eight not out from 22 balls that set up their win.
Narine's return to form on a vicious turning Eden wicket will bolster Gambhir's hopes as they will hope to pin down the likes of De Villiers and Chris Gayle who's in the midst of a miserable run with just 19 runs from five innings.
But it's a known fact that if Gayle comes to party then there's only one winner and it will be interesting to see how he fares against his fellow Jamaican Andre Russell in purple colours.
Russell has been a handy all-rounder for KKR giving regular breakthroughs with his pace bowling and also gives his team the luxury of a power-hitter down the order.
His 24-ball-39 along set the tone before Yusuf Pathan exploded to form this season with a match-winning 60 not out from 29 balls to post a five-wicket win over RCB in the first leg.
Yusuf's has silenced his critics with two half-centuries this season and yesterday too his smacking against R Ashwin en route to a 18-ball-37 not out knocked off the 66-run chase with four overs to spare via D/L method.
After surviving a close LBW appeal, Yusuf blasted Ashwin for two sixes and two fours for 22 runs in an over to end hopes of a close finish and KKR will pray that Yusuf continues to the good show with RCB low on bowling ammunition.
Kohli's team often looked lopsided with their much maligned bowling attack as barring their wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal none of their bowler has able to create any impression.
Kohli may also rethink to bolster their spin attack with the likes of left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdulla and off-break bowler Parvez Rasool giving him the options to make use of the conditions.
Their bowling attack has looked severely depleted with the pace duo of Adam Milne, Mitchell Starc along with legspinner Samuel Badree ruled out because of injuries.
In their absence, the workload has fallen back on Shane Watson and Chris Jordan in the pace department and Chahal in the spin as their attack will hope that their top-heavy batting gives them a score to defend.
