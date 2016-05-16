KKR vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2016: Royal Challengers beat Knight Riders by 9 wickets

This is the 48th match match of the IPL 2016. Royal Challengers need to win this match, and the next two also, to stay in Playoffs race. With the kind of form Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in, anything is possible. It is going to be a big challenge for Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers to stop Kohli and de Villiers. But KKR are in a very comfortable position at the moment. They need just a win to be in the playoffs.

Royal Challenges Bangalore innings

RCB (186/1) beat KKR by 9 wickets

RCB 173/1

RCB 157/1

RCB 144/1

RCB 135/1

RCB 125/1

RCB 112/1

RCB 101/1

RCB 96/1

Kolkata Knight Riders innings

Kolkata Knight Riders 171/5.

Kolkata Knight Riders 124/4.

Kolkata Knight Riders 100/2.

Kolkata Knight Riders 87/1.

Kolkata Knight Riders 74/1.

Kolkata Knight Riders 67/1.

Kolkata Knight Riders 42/1.

Kolkata Knight Riders 33/1.

Kolkata Knight Riders 18/1.

PLAYING XIs

CHANGES:

TOSS:



There is no rain at the moment. So we will have TOSS on time.





Whether is giving RCB some headache. It's rainy in Kolkata and RCB can't afford a washout at this point.



It's over.Huge win for RCB.Another big over for RCB. Rajpoot gave 16 runs.It's virtually over for KKR. 13 runs off Shakib's over.Same script. Five good balls and then SIX by ABD. 9 runs off Narine's over.As a bowler you are never away from getting hit for a big shot when ABD is batting. Shakib bowled five good balls and gave only four singles. The sixth one went out of the park for SIX. 10 runs off it.Virat picked the googly very early and sent it out of the ground for a huge SIX. 13 runs off Chawla's over.An excellent over the cover shot for SIX by ABD got 11 runs from Shakib's over for RCB. KKR need to remove Virat and ABD to have any chance in this match.Another 5-run over. Virat and ABD are taking it easy a bit, it seems. They have match in their control. And if they play for some more overs, it will be over for KKR. They can accelerate any time.Shakib gave just 5 runs and created an opportunity to dismiss Virat. Good over.Virat is given a life. Gambhir spilled a straight forward catch.9 runs off Narine's over. Virat played the entire over as ABD ran well for twos and the RCB captain managed a boundary towards the end of the over.Gayle departs but no respite for KKR bowlers. AB de Villiers has started from where he left in the previous match. Hit Rajpoot for two cracking boundaries to take 10 off the over.Successful over by Narine. Was hit for a SIX off the first ball by Gayle but came back well to dismiss him. Just 7 runs off the over.Gayle misses his half-century by just 1 runs. Sunil Narine provides the big wicket. Some relief for KKR. But Gayle provides a good start to RCB.That was an excellent over by Ankit Rajpoot. To bowl a 2-run over when Gayle is going berserk is no mean feat.Gayle and Virat hijacked the Powerplay session hitting KKR bowlers all around the ground. Great start to the chase. More than that Gayle has got some runs under his belt. 10 runs off Chawla's over.Pacers manhandled, Gambhir brought in Sunil Narine. But even he wasn't spared. Gayle hit him for two consecutive FOURS to collect 9 runs off the over.Virat and Gayle are scoring at a rapid rate. Gayle hit a FOUR and Virat a SIX off Morkel in the over for 12 runs.Two brilliant SIXES by Gayle off Russell. He is hitting the ball nicely today. Bad signs for KKR.Two cracking boundaries by Chris Gayle off Morne Morkel in the over to collect 8 runs. If he hits form today, no one can save KKR.Virat Kohli cracked a nice pull off his first ball for FOUR. He is continuing his form from the previous match, it seems.Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli walks in. Gayle is under lot of pressure. Virat in top form. Russell has the ball. Let's roll the chase.Can Virat Kohli work his magic once again? He is the best player to lead the chase. It is an important match for RCB. 184 is neither too big, nor too short a target. Someone will need to stay there till the end...Big over to end the innings. 12 runs off it.Good battle between KKR batsmen Russell and Shakib and RCB bowler Jordan. Some good balls and a smashing hit for SIX is the result.Expensive over by Watson. Russell and Shakib hit a SIX each to collect 16 runs from the over.Sreenath Aravind spilled a straight forward catch at third man. Shakib gets life. Watson unhappy.Fine over by Chahal. 8 runs off it despite a FOUR.and he has gone out of the field to receive treatment on his hand.Aravind thrashed for 13 runs after he took a wicket on the second ball. Russell hit a SIX and Shakib provided a FOUR.What's happening here. Now Suryakumar Yadav is walking back to KKR's dug out.Successful over by Chahal. Just 4 runs and he dismissed Pathan.Big blow to KKR. Pathan walking back. Chahal is happy and jumping with joy. Smart stumping by KL Rahul.Expensive but successful over by Aravind. 11 off it but got the wicket of Pandey.Manish Pandey looked to make room on off-side. Aravind checked his line bowled full on his pads. Pandey looked to whip it over long-on but didn't find enough elevation and power. AB takes an easy catch.up for Pandey in 34 balls.Fine over by Abdulla. Main focus is not to concede boundaries. 7 runs off it.Excellent front foot-pull by Pandey. It went flat over mid-wicket boundary for SIX. 9 runs off Watson's over.This is Gambhir's 20th run out dismissal in T20s. He has equalled Jayawardene's record. Gambhir has been run out three times in this IPL; 14 times in all IPLs.Good over for RCB. Their fielding has provided them an important wicket. Just 4 runs off Abdulla's over.Confusion, confusion. Gambhir has to go back. Pandey was too eager to take a run. This time there was no run. There was a similar confusion earlier as well.Nice over by Jordan. Kept it tight, allowed no boundary, no easy runs. 5 runs off it.runs up for Gautam Gambhir. It is his 31st half-century in IPL.Much better over by Chahal. 8 runs off it but Gambhir and Pandey milked him around without any difficulty.Gautam Gambhir has completed 600 runs against RCB in IPL - most by a batsman against RCB. Also, most runs Gambhir has scored against a particular opposition in IPL.Good over by Jordan. 7 off it but he didn't concede any boundary in the over.Gambhir and Pandey are playing really well at the moment. Boundaries are coming easily. Yuzvendra Chahal bore the burnt in his first over. Hit for 16 runs, including a SIX and two FOURS.Despite early loss of Uthappa, KKR have had a good Powerplay session. 9 runs off Watson's over. Two boundaries in the over, one each by Gambhir and Pandey.Another good over for KKR. No effect of Uthappa's departure. 9 runs off Abdulla's second over.Big over. Aravind hit for 15 runs in the over. Gambhir hit a FOUR and Pandey hit the boundary twice.Excellent over by Abdulla. Just 4 runs and he provided a wicket in the over.Iqbal Abdulla provide wicket in his first over. Uthappa goes back.he bowling change has worked. Abdulla tossed it up around the stumps, the ball drifted towards middle, Uthappa looked to work it to the leg side, but ended up edging it back to the bowler. Abdulla dived to his left to complete a one-handed catch. SUPERB CATCH!A gentle flick between mid-on and mid-wicket brought Gambhir another boundary. Top shot. 6 runs off Sreenath Aravind's over.A cracking cover drive by Gambhir opened the boundary account of KKR. 8 runs off Binny's over.Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa have walked out together. Virat Kohli is busy setting the field. Stuart Binny has the ball.Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Ankit Rajpoot, Morne Morkel.Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, KL Rahul, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Chris Jordan, Sreenath Aravind, Iqbal Abdulla, Yuzvendra Chahal.RCB bring in Iqbal Abdulla for Varun Aaron. KKR unchanged.

Gautam Gambhir's recorded his 12th duck (zero) in all IPLs on Saturday against Supergiants. He is now joint-highest along with Harbhajan Singh.



The 229-run partnership between Kohli and de Villiers against Gujarat Lions was their fourth century stand in IPL 2016 - the most by any pair in a season. Gambhir-Shikhar Dhawan (in 2008), and Gayle- Kohli (in 2012) had three.



Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Ankit Rajpoot, Morne Morkel, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Brad Hogg, Shaun Tait, Jason Holder, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Jaydev Unadkat and Rajagopal Sathish.Virat Kohli (captain), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Lokesh Rahul, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Chris Jordan, Sreenath Aravind, Varun Aaron, Yuzvendra Chahal, Travis Head, Chris Jordan, Kane Richardson, David Wiese, Tabraiz Shamsi, Abu Nechim, Praveen Dubey, Iqbal Abdulla, Kedar Jadhav, Akshay Karnewar, Sarfaraz Khan, Vikramjeet Malik, Mandeep Singh, Parvez Rasool, Harshal Patel and Vikas Tokas.A rampaging Royal Challengers Bangalore will stand in the way of two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders' bid to make it to the play-offs in a mouthwatering Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament encounter.With three matches remaining, both the teams are in the mix of things in a tight top-of the-table melee after their respective victories on Saturday.But it's the second-placed KKR, who are ahead requiring just another win to get to the magic figure of 16 points which will take them in the last four of the cash-rich league.Lying sixth with 10 points, the Royal Challengers on the other hand are left with the arduous task to win all their remainder matches of the league stage so as to keep play-off aspirations alive and also hope that some of the other results go their way.Embracing to the challenge, RCB in their quest for a maiden silverware from nine seasons, posted a record 144-run win over Gujarat Lions at home yesterday in the biggest entertaining display of the ninth season.When Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers bat are in full flow, it's for the world to sit back and enjoy the their masterclass, something that summed up the plight of a shell-shocked Gujarat Lions attack.Records tumbled as Kohli (109 from 55 balls) and De Villiers (129 not out from 52) plundered the bowlers in a 229-run partnership of 96 balls to post the tournament's second highest total of 248/3, behind their own 263/5 against Pune Warriors in 2013.'Orange Cap' holder Kohli scored his third century in the ongoing IPL to take his tally to 677 runs at 75.22 in 11 outings, while De Villiers sat second behind him in this year's tally with 538 at a strike rate of 171.88.Their brutal batting will certainly threaten Gautam Gambhir's spin ploy and the KKR skipper will especially look to target the South African on a turning wicket.Considered the most versatile batsman of the world cricket, De Villiers was in a league of his own his batting prowess was unmatched.If ABD's shot selection was audacious, Kohli's was pure class as he matched the celebrated South African stroke-for-stroke, especially when he hit top gear in going from 50 to 100 in just 14 balls.De Villiers is at his furious best when he gets going, but in skipper Kohli RCB has got a master finisher and someone who hates to get out even in most pressure-cooked situation.Possessing a solid technique that fetches him effortless runs without relying on slugfest, Kohli also relishes the spin challenge as he threatens to derail Gambhir's plans.The X-factor in the match will be KKR's bowling versus RCB's batting batting which can seal the issue.KKR's spin troika of Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan and Piyush Chawla revelled in the conditions on Saturday restricting Pune Supergiants to 103/6 in 17.4 overs when rain halted play that set up their eight-wicket win via Duckworth-Lewis method.A fit-again Narine did not take any wicket but was most impressive giving away just 10 runs from his 3.4 overs with 14 dot balls including 10 against skipper MS Dhoni who scored eight not out from 22 balls that set up their win.Narine's return to form on a vicious turning Eden wicket will bolster Gambhir's hopes as they will hope to pin down the likes of De Villiers and Chris Gayle who's in the midst of a miserable run with just 19 runs from five innings.But it's a known fact that if Gayle comes to party then there's only one winner and it will be interesting to see how he fares against his fellow Jamaican Andre Russell in purple colours.Russell has been a handy all-rounder for KKR giving regular breakthroughs with his pace bowling and also gives his team the luxury of a power-hitter down the order.His 24-ball-39 along set the tone before Yusuf Pathan exploded to form this season with a match-winning 60 not out from 29 balls to post a five-wicket win over RCB in the first leg.Yusuf's has silenced his critics with two half-centuries this season and yesterday too his smacking against R Ashwin en route to a 18-ball-37 not out knocked off the 66-run chase with four overs to spare via D/L method.After surviving a close LBW appeal, Yusuf blasted Ashwin for two sixes and two fours for 22 runs in an over to end hopes of a close finish and KKR will pray that Yusuf continues to the good show with RCB low on bowling ammunition.Kohli's team often looked lopsided with their much maligned bowling attack as barring their wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal none of their bowler has able to create any impression.Kohli may also rethink to bolster their spin attack with the likes of left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdulla and off-break bowler Parvez Rasool giving him the options to make use of the conditions.Their bowling attack has looked severely depleted with the pace duo of Adam Milne, Mitchell Starc along with legspinner Samuel Badree ruled out because of injuries.In their absence, the workload has fallen back on Shane Watson and Chris Jordan in the pace department and Chahal in the spin as their attack will hope that their top-heavy batting gives them a score to defend.