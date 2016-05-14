KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR) vs RISING PUNE SUPERGIANTS (RPS) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 EDEN GARDENS

LIVE SCORE | KKR vs RPS | IPL 2016 | EDEN GARDENS

5 overs:

4 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 57/2

3 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 44/2

Pathan

26 (10b 3x4 2x6),

Pandey

12 (6b 1x4 0x6),

R Ashwin

2-0-30-2,

Dinda

1-0-13-0.

2 overs:

Kolkata Knight Riders 22/2

1 over:

Kolkata Knight Riders 9/2

0.3 over:

0.2 over:

17 overs:

16.2 overs:

15 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 94/5.

14 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 89/5.

13.5 overs:

13 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 84/4.

Dhoni

5 (10b 0x4 0x6), Iran

Pathan

6 (7b 0x4 0x6),

Chawla

2-0-10-1,

Narine

1-0-4-0.

12 overs:

11 overs:

10.3 overs:

10 overs:

9.4 overs:

9 overs:

8 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 53/2.

7 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 45/2.

6 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 37/2.

Tiwary

6 (4b 1x4 0x6),

Bailey

6 (10b 1x4 0x6),

Morkel

3-0-22-0,

Shakib

1-0-3-1.

5 overs:

Rising Pune Supergiants 27/2.

4.3 overs:

4 overs:

3 overs:

2.4 overs:

2 overs:

1 over:

PLAYING XIs

CHANGES

TOSS:

STATS



Yusuf Pathan has scored 228 runs in 10 matches at an average of 114 and a strike rate of 160.56 this season.



MS Dhoni has been dismissed in his previous four innings. Before that, he had remained unbeaten in 12 of his last 16 innings.



SQUADS

PREVIEW

Done and dusted.Pathan has thrown Pune Supergiants out of this match. Belligerent hitting. 13 off Murugan Ashwin's over.Another expensive over. It probably finished the match. Yusuf Pathan tore into R Ashwin hitting him for 22 runs, including two SIXES and two FOURs.Bad bowling by Dinda. Too wayward. 13 runs off the over. Two FOURS hit, one each by Pathan and Pandey.What an over to start with. There were 9 runs but R Ashwin provided two wickets and that's more important.Gambhir is out on the first ball. Ashwin is in a menacing mood. From the round the wicket, ball drifted in and straightened to hit Gambhir on the pad.Superb bowling. R Ashwin dismisses Uthappa. There was a FOUR on the first ball and then the wicket. It is a wide but Ashwin is happy.Ravichandran Ashwin to start the bowling for Pune Supergiants.Gambhir and Uthappa have just walked in. Match to start in a couple of minutes.Time for inspection. Match to resume at 11.45. KKR will get 9 overs to bat. The target is 66 runs. There will be three overs of powerplay and four bowlers can bowl two overs each.Some of the covers are off. The umpires have taken a look at the pitch, and then moved on to check the outfield. Umpires are not satisfied.Next inspection scheduled at 11 pm.We're only 10 minutes away from the inspection.It appears a slight drizzle has returned.The umpires are set to inspect the pitch and outfield atRain has stopped but the pitch is still under covers.The rain has reduced to a drizzle but it's very persistent. It needs to stop before the covers are removed and water is cleared.It is not looking good for a prompt restart.Umpires have asked the ground staff to cover the ground. Players have walked out.There was a SIX off the first ball but no run after that and Chawla took a wicket too.Piyush Chawla has got another wicket here. Perera smashed him for a SIX on the previous ball. Looked for another one but Chawla outfoxed him this time.MS Dhoni needs to show his magic. Pune Supergiants need a magical innings here to get to a fighting total. He can take inspiration from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.5 runs off Narine's over. A confusion between the Dhoni and Pathan cost Pune Supergiants a wicket.Irfan Pathan sacrificed his wicket to save MS Dhoni.Another good over by Chawla. 6 runs off it.4 runs off Narine's first. Gambhir continued to have close fielders for Dhoni in the over.Brilliant over by Chawla. Total attack by KKR. Four close fielders have been placed by Gambhir for Dhoni, who came after the dismissal of Bailey in the over. Just 4 runs.Excellent delivery by Piyush Chawla. Dream delivery for a leg-spinner. Bailey stepped out and looked to play to the leg side but the ball dipped and spun past his bat. Easy stumping for Robin Uthappa.Successful over. Rajpoot may not be an experienced bowler but he is bowling with a lot of control. That's what Gambhir must be expecting of him.Ankit Rajpoot has dismissed Tiwary. His first wicket of the IPL 2016.Good over for Pune Supergiants. Bailey hit a SIX off the first ball of this over bowled by Shakib.Another 8 run over for Pune Supergiants. Ankit Rajpoot conceded a boundary and four singles.George Bailey and Sourabh Tiwary should bat for a while and build a partnership. Pune need a big partnership. They have been off the mark so far in the season. 8 runs off Shakib's over.Powerplay belonged to KKR compeletly. They got 2 important wickets in the session. 10 runs off this over by Morkel.Successful over by Shakib. He got a wicket and conceded just 3 runs.Khawaja also goes back to pavilion. Looked to slog Shakib over mid-wicket but couldn't clear the boundary.Another good over for KKR. Just 5 off it. Morkel conceded boundary off the first ball but once again pulled himself up and revived his over.Successful over by Russell. It's always good to get wickets early on. 8 runs off the over.Rahane is out. Russell provides first breakthrough to KKR.It could have been a big over for Pune Supergiants. Morkel conceded 5 runs off the first ball only but he bowled well after that to restrict the damage. Just 2 runs came on the next 5 balls.Russell bowled with control. No loose balls. Just 4 runs off the over.Players are in the ground. Ajinkya Rahane and Usman Khawaja have marked their guards. Andre Russell has the ball.RV Uthappa, G Gambhir, MK Pandey, YK Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, SA Yadav, AD Russell, PP Chawla, SP Narine, AS Rajpoot, M Morkel.AM Rahane, SS Tiwary, UT Khawaja, GJ Bailey, MS Dhoni, NLTC Perera, IK Pathan, R Ashwin, A Zampa, M Ashwin, AB Dinda.Pune Supergiants have includedin place of Rajat Bhatia and RP Singh.KKR also have two changes.in place of Brad Hogg andin place of Umesh Yadav.Rising Pune Supergiants win toss, opt to bat first.Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Brad Hogg, Piyush Chawla, Morne Morkel, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Jason Holder, Colin Munro, Simon Katich, Sheldon Jackson, Jaydev Unadkat, Rajagopal Sathish, Ankit Rajpoot.MS Dhoni (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Usman Khawaja, George Bailey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Saurabh Tiwary, Thisra Perera, Rajat Bhatia, Adam Zampa, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Baba Aparajith, Ankiit Sharma, Ankush Bains, Deepak Chahar, Scott Boland, Peter Handscomb, Jaskaran Singh, Albie Morkel, Ishwar Pandey, Irfan Pathan and Ishant Sharma.Out of contention for a play-off berth, a brazen Rising Pune Supergiants will stand in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders' revival when they clash in an Indian Premier League T20 match here on Saturday.Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side is the first team to make an exit in the ninth edition after they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match but left with three matches, the Supergiants will be keen to sign off on a high.The Pune franchise is owned by a Kolkata businessman and they will make themselves feel at 'home' while a rejuvenated Knight Riders back after a five-day break will be desperate to arrest their slide.From occupying the pole position midway into the season, KKR's slide begun after their loss to Gujarat Lions and they have slipped to fourth place and are now in the danger of slipping out of top four.One of the big factors that's eluding KKR is Sunil Narine's X-factor something that has contributed to their triumphs in 2012 and 2014 with the off-spinner claiming 74 wickets in four seasons.Back after a remedial action, the 'mystery' spinner Narine has only managed six wickets from six outings at an economy of 7.34 as the batsmen are no more afraid to go for big hits against him.Narine also missed KKR's first two matches because of his father's demise and was nursing a finger injury to miss their last two matches, against Bangalore and Gujarat.Lack of zing from an otherwise low and slow Eden Gardens track also meant that their spin strength has gradually fizzled out.Keeping this in mind, the home team has prepared a rank-turner for tomorrow's match as Narine who was seen bowling hard at the nets may return to replace Brad Hogg.But the ploy may also backfire against a team who have a potent spin attack in the Ashwin duo of Ravichandran and Murugan to go with Aussie leg-spinner Adam Zampa on a high after his six-wicket burst against Hyderabad.For a team that normally goes with six bowlers, KKR would hope to make use of the conditions and restrict their opposition but at the same time skipper Gautam Gambhir may think of promoting Andre Russell up the order.The scorecard may show that KKR had lost the plot against Gujarat after being 24/4 inside the Power-play to go down by five wickets while defending 158 but on that day their most explosive batsman Andre Russell could not get to bat.While most of the teams opt for at least two foreigners as explosive batsmen, KKR seem contain with Russell coming down the order, while the likes of Chris Lynn and Colin Munro boasting 140-plus T20 strike rate warming the dug-out.Needing two wins from four matches to seal a play-off berth, Gambhir may rethink his strategy of a bowling-oriented four foreigners' line-up.On the other hand, Dhoni, who is at the helm of Pune franchise, has drawn a lot of flak for his bizarre decisions of late and it's high time that he takes more batting responsibilities and silence his critics.Considered one of the best finishers of world cricket, Dhoni had Thisara Perera with him when they needed 22 from two overs but the skipper decided not to attack the impressiveBangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman who conceded just eight runs in the 18th over.Instead of an aggressive approach, Dhoni and Perera preferred to go for safe shots of ones and twos and risked the match into the last over as Sunrsisers Hyderabad won by four runs, defending a paltry 137.While most of his counterparts are leading from the front, Dhoni's contribution with the bat has been minimalist with 212 runs from 10 innings at an average of 30.28.The Indian skipper is also being blamed for under-utilising his one-time trusted lieutenant R Ashwin who has not completed his four overs quota in 10 of his last T20s, including five matches for Pune.The otherwise enigmatic Dhoni has raised serious questions with not promoting himself in tough situations – like while chasing 138 he instead promoted Ashwin to No. 4 against Hyderabad.Thus it remains to be seen how the most successful Indian captain who has pulled out of Tests lifts himself up from such a difficult situation.