KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR) vs KINGS XI PUNJAB (KXIP) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 EDEN GARDENS

LIVE SCORE | KKR vs KXIP | IPL 2016 | EDEN GARDENS
Kings XI Punjab innings
20 overs: It's over. Just 5 runs from the last over bowled by Russell. KKR win this match by 7 runs.
19.5 overs: WICKET! Swapnil is out. Another wicket for Russell.
19.4 overs: 1 run.
19.3 overs: WICKET! Gurkeerat is also run out. Wanted 2 runs but Sathish sent a good throw from the long-off boundary to run him out.
19.2 overs: WICKET! Axar Patel is run out. Superb fielding by Russell on his won bowling. Axar Patel run out 21 (7b 1x4 2x6).
19.1 overs: 1 run.
19 overs: 10 runs off Morkel's over. This is anybody's game from here. Kings XI Punjab 153/6 (12 runs required from 6 balls).
18 overs: It was getting to be a brilliant over by Russell but Axar Patel hit him for two SIXES off the last two balls. 13 runs off the over. Kings XI Punjab 143/6 (22 runs required from 12 balls).
17.3 overs: WICKET! Miller is out. He was struggling for a while now. David Miller c sub (R Sathish) b Russell 13 (18b 0x4 0x6).
17 overs: Gurkeerat managed to resurrect the over by hitting FOUR off the last ball. 8 runs from Shakib's over. Kings XI Punjab 130/5 (35 runs required from 18 balls).
16 overs: This over has tilted the match further towards KKR. Maxwell was irresponsible to keep trying that reverse-sweep. Just 5 off it. Kings XI Punjab 122/5 (43 runs required from 24 balls).
15.4 overs: WICKET! It's a big blow to KXIP. Maxwell falls to one of his weird shots. Chawla is ecstatic, KKR too. Glenn Maxwell lbw b Chawla 68 (42b 6x4 4x6).
15 overs: Good bowling by Shakib. He was hit for a SIX but he allowed just 2 runs after that. Kings XI Punjab 117/4 (48 runs required from 30 balls).
14 overs: Maxwell is unstoppable. The only way to stop him is to dismiss him. 11 runs off Umesh's over. Kings XI Punjab 109/4 (56 runs required from 36 balls).
13 overs: Chawla is bowling well. He was expensive in the previous over but he pulled himself up and bowled a good over. Just 5 runs off it. Kings XI Punjab 98/4 (67 runs required from 42 balls).
12 overs: BIG over. Maxwell smashed Hogg for 17 runs. There was SIX and two FOURS in the over. Kings XI Punjab 93/4 (72 runs required from 48 balls). Miller 3 (4b 0x4 0x6), Maxwell 50 (29b 5x4 3x6), Hogg 2-0-28-0, Chawla 2-0-17-1.
11.5 overs: FIFTY up for Maxwell in just 29 balls.
11 overs: Maxwell is coming into his own. KKR need to cautious now. 12 runs off Chawla's over. Kings XI Punjab 76/4 (89 runs required from 54 balls).
10 overs: Maxwell welcomed Brad Hogg to bowling with a brilliant SIX over the cover. Kings XI Punjab 64/4 (101 runs required from 60 balls). Maxwell 23 (19b 2x4 1x6), Miller 1 (2b 0x4 0x6), Hogg 1-0-11-0, Chawla 1-0-5-1.
9 overs: Successful over by Chawla. Just 5 runs and he broke the burgeoning partnership between Saha and Maxwell. Kings XI Punjab 53/4 (112 runs required from 11 overs).
8.6 overs: WICKET! Piyush Chawla gets wicket in his first over of the match. Saha looked to sweep from way outside off, the ball kept a touch low and took lower edge before crashing into his stumps. Wriddhiman Saha b Chawla 24 (20b 3x4 0x6).
8 overs: Shakib Al Hasan starts his spell with a 5-run over. He wouldn't be complaining. Kings XI Punjab 48/3 (117 runs required from 12 overs).
7 overs: Much better over by Umesh Yadav. Saha and Maxwell need to take the match as far as they can. Maxwell can accelerate run-rate any time. Kings XI Punjab 43/3 (122 runs required from 13 overs). Saha 17 (12b 2x4 0x6), Maxwell 10 (11b 2x4 0x6), Umesh Yadav 2-0-15-0, Morkel 3-0-17-1.
6 overs: Another good over for KXIP. Maxwell hit Morkel for two FOURs in the over to collect 10 runs. Kings XI Punjab 37/3 (128 runs required from 14 overs). Maxwell 10 (9b 2x4 0x6), Saha 13 (8b 2x4 0x6), Morkel 3-0-17-1, Yadav 1-0-11-0.
5 overs: Finally some runs for KXIP. 11 runs off Umesh Yadav's over. Saha hit him for two boundaries. Kings XI Punjab 27/3 (138 runs required from 15 overs). Saha 12 (7b 2x4 0x6), Maxwell 2 (4b 0x4 0x6), Yadav 1-0-11-0, Morkel 2-0-8-1.
4 overs: Successful over by Morkel. Just 3 runs and he provided Vijay's wicket. Kings XI Punjab 16/3 (149 runs required from 16 overs).
3.1 overs: WICKET! Vijay is out too. Back-to-back wickets for KKR. Weird shot it was. Morkel bowled short outside off with the ball moving futher away. Vijay awkwardly slapped it to mid-off. Murali Vijay c Shakib Al Hasan b Morkel 6 (11b 1x4 0x6).
3 overs: Another successful over by Russell. Just 6 runs and a wicket. Kings XI Punjab 13/2 (152 runs required from 17 overs).
2.6 overs: WICKET! Russell strikes again. Manan Vohra is out. Pulled straight to Shakib Al Hasan at deep fine-leg. Manan Vohra c Shakib Al Hasan b Russell 0 (5b 0x4 0x6).
2 overs: Good over by Morkel. Didn't allow easy runs. Vijay was lucky that top-edge went to boundary instead of going to a fielder. Just 5 runs. Kings XI Punjab 7/1 (158 runs required from 18 overs). Vijay 5 (7b 1x4 0x6), Vohra 0 (2b 0x4 0x6), Morkel 1-0-5-0, Russell 1-0-2-1.
1 over: Excellent over to start the defence. Just 2 runs and a wicket. Kings XI Punjab 2/1 (163 runs required from 19 overs).
0.4 over: WICKET! Stoinis threw his wicket there. Back of a length ball and he drove uppishly to long-off. Russell provides first break to KKR. Marcus Stoinis c Chawla b Russell 0 (3b 0x4 0x6).
There will be fog to deal with. In that context, is 164 enough for KKR to win this match? Players are in. Russell to start with the new ball, Vijay to face him.
Kolkata Knight Riders innings
20 overs: Excellent over by Sandeep Sharma to end the innings. Superb display of yorkers. Just 4 runs in the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 164/3.
19 overs: 10 runs from the over. Apart from the SIX hit by Russell, there was no error by Mohit in the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 160/2. Russell 14 (7b 1x4 1x6), Pathan 17 (13b 0x4 1x6), Mohit Sharma 4-0-39-0, Sandeep 3-0-21-0.
18 overs: Long over it was. Sandeep bowled 9 balls in the over and was hit for 12 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders 150/2. Pathan 15 (11b 0x4 1x6), Russell 6 (3b 1x4 0x6), Sandeep 3-0-21-0, Mohit Sharma 3-0-29-0.
17 overs: 10 runs off the over. Mohit was hit for a SIX by Pathan. Kolkata Knight Riders 138/2. Pathan 12 (8b 0x4 1x6), Russell 0 (0b 0x4 0x6), Mohit Sharma 3-0-29-0, Axar Patel 4-0-24-0.
16.5 overs: WICKET! Another Run Out. This time Uthappa is gone. He wanted a run but Pathan declined. Mohit collected the ball and hit the wicket directly. Robin Uthappa run out 70 (49b 6x4 2x6).
16 overs: Good over by Axar. Just 7 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 128/1. Uthappa 68 (47b 6x4 2x6), Pathan 4 (4b 0x4 0x6), Axar Patel 4-0-24-0, Swapnil 3-0-29-0.
15 overs: They dropped his catch and Uthappa immediately let them know that it was a big mistake. He hit Swapnil for a SIX and a FOUR in the over to collect 14 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders 121/1. Uthappa 64 (43b 6x4 2x6), Pathan 2 (2b 0x4 0x6), Swapnil 3-0-29-0, Sandeep 2-0-9-0.
14 overs: Successful over for KXIP. They got Gambhir and almost sent Uthappa out too. 7 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 107/1. Uthappa 52 (39b 5x4 1x6), Pathan 0 (0b 0x4 0x6), Sandeep Sharma 2-0-9-0, Maxwell 1-0-11-0.
13.6 overs: DROPPED! Mohit Sharma provided a potentially dangerous life to Uthappa. Dropped a catch at the long-off.
13.5 overs: FIFTY up for Uthappa in 38 balls.
13.3 overs: WICKET! Finally, something to cheer for KXIP. Gambhir is run out. Uthappa drove it hard to cover and Gambhir backed up too far. Before he could turn back and return to the crease, the ball hit the stumps. Gautam Gambhir run out 54 (45b 6x4 1x6).
13 overs: Glenn Maxwell did not have much effect on Gambhir and Uthappa. KXIP need to take wickets now. Otherwise KKR batsmen will go berserk in the death over. 11 runs off the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 100/0. Gambhir 53 (43b 6x4 1x6), Uthappa 46 (35b 4x4 1x6), Maxwell 1-0-11-0, Axar Patel 3-0-18-0.
12.5 overs: FIFTY up for Gambhir in 42 balls.
12 overs: Much better over by Axar. Just 6 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 89/0. Gambhir 47 (40b 5x4 1x6), Uthappa 41 (32b 3x4 1x6), Axar Patel 3-0-18-0, Stoinis 3-0-26-0.
11 overs: Gambhir and Uthappa are managing to find a way to hit at least one boundary in the over. 9 runs of Stoinis' over. Kolkata Knight Riders 83/0. Uthappa 40 (30b 3x4 1x6) Gambhir 43 (36b 5x4 1x6), Stoinis 3-0-26-0, Swapnil 2-0-15-0.
10 overs: Swapnil gifted that SIX on the last ball. Full and at waist height. 12 runs off the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 74/0. Gambhir 41 (34b 5x4 1x6), Uthappa 33 (26b 2x4 1x6), Swapnil 2-0-15-0, Axar Patel 2-0-13-0.
9 overs: Expensive over by Axar. Uthappa has taken over the run scoring responsibility now. He knocked a brilliant SIX over long-off to collect 11 runs from the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 62/0. Uthappa 31 (24b 2x4 1x6), Gambhir 31 (30b 5x4 0x6), Axar 2-0-13-0, Gurkeerat 1-0-8-0.
8 overs: Vijay is attacking with spinners from both ends. Now he brought Gurkeerat who gave 8 runs in the over. Uthappa slogged him for FOUR on the last ball of the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 51/0.
7 overs: Another left-arm spinner in Swapnil Singh for KXIP. He also bowled well to give just 3 runs. Gambhir is one of the better players of spin and to keep him in check is not a mean task. Kolkata Knight Riders 43/0. Uthappa 15 (15b 1x4 0x6), Gambhir 28 (27b 5x4 0x6), Swapnil 1-0-3-0, Stoinis 2-0-17-0.
6 overs: KXIP have managed to control KKR openers in the Powerplay overs but they couldn't take any wicket. 8 runs off Stoinis' over. Kolkata Knight Riders 40/0. Gambhir 27 (24b 5x4 0x6), Uthappa 13 (12b 1x4 0x6), Stoinis 2-0-17-0, Axar 1-0-2-0.
5 overs: Axar Patel was brought into attack Murali Vijay to stop the run flow. And Axar kept his captain's trust. Just 2 off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 32/0. Uthappa 11 (10b 1x4 0x6), Gambhir 21 (20b 4x4 0x6), Axar 1-0-2-0, Mohit Sharma 2-0-19-0.
4 overs: Mohit Sharma bowling a bit short today, allowing KKR openers room and time. 9 runs off the over. Uthappa hit him for a FOUR on the first ball itself. After that there were five singles. Kolkata Knight Riders 30/0. Uthappa 10 (8b 1x4 0x6), Gambhir 20 (16b 4x4 0x6), Mohit Sharma 2-0-19-0, Stoinis 1-0-9-0.
3 overs: Another good over KKR. Gambhir is doing most of the scoring. Surprisingly, Sandeep Sharma was taken off the attack. He bowled a brilliant first over. 9 runs off Marcus Stoinis' over. Gambhir again hit two good boundaries in the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 21/0. Gambhir 18 (14b 4x4 0x6), Uthappa 3 (4b 0x4 0x6), Stoinis 1-0-9-0, Mohit Sharma 1-0-10-0.
2 overs: Gautam Gambhir is continuing his rich form. He hit two brilliant shots to boundary in the over. 10 runs off Mohit Sharma's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 12/0. Gambhir 10 (9b 2x4 0x6), Uthappa 2 (3b 0x4 0x6), Mohit Sharma 1-0-10-0, Sandeep Sharma 1-0-2-0.
1 overs: Excellent over by Sandeep. Just 2 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 2/0.
The match is about to start. Umpires have just walked in followed by KXIP players and KKR openers Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa. Sandeep Sharma has the ball, Uthappa to face the first ball.
PLAYING XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Brad Hogg, Morne Morkel.
Kings XI Punjab: Murali Vijay, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Swapnil Singh.
Two changes for KKR too. Shakib Al Hasan comes in for Chris Lynn and Brad Hogg for Sunil Narine. That means Gautam Gambhir will have three spinners.
Two changes in KXIP. Swapnil Singh comes in for KC Cariappa and Manan Vohra for Shaun Marsh. Only three, instead of four, overseas players in their playing XI.
TOSS TIME. KXIP win toss and opted to bowl first against KKR.
TRIVIA
- Murali Vijay is Kings XI Punjab's only representative in the top 20 run-getters this season. He is placed 14th, with 198 runs in seven innings. His strike rate of 118.56 is the second-lowest in the list.
- Of bowlers who have bowled a minimum of 10 overs this season, Umesh Yadav has the third best strike rate (12.6). Mohit Sharma (13.7) is placed fourth.
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Morne Morkel, Jason Holder, Shakib Al Hasan, Brad Hogg, Sheldon Jackson, Kuldeep Yadav, Manan Sharma, Colin Munro, Ankit Rajpoot, Rajagopal Sathish, Jaydev Unadkat and John Hastings.
Kings XI Punjab: Murali Vijay (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Sandeep Sharma, Anureet Singh, Armaan Jaffer, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Rishi Dhawan, Mitchell Johnson, Nikhil Naik, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Shradul Thakur and Manan Vohra.
PREVIEW
Kolkata Knight Riders come back to familiar home conditions but will be wary of Kings XI Punjab, which is showing signs of improvement under a newly-appointed skipper, when the two teams clash in an IPL match.
Out on road for about three weeks, the two-time former champions KKR have played six of their seven away matches on the trot, winning four of them.
They are returning to Eden Gardens after a morale-boosting five-wicket win in Bangalore, engineered by Yusuf Pathan and Andre Russell's power hitting. They were staring at a third successive away loss with 81 needed from six overs but Russell flexed his muscles with a 24-ball 39.
A vintage Pathan also came to the party smashing bowlers into smithereens in his 29-ball 60 not out.
Their partnership came when the team needed it the most as their 96 from 44 balls sealed the win.
The win had seemed far-fetched after their trusted duo of Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav leaked 101 runs from their quota of eight overs. The speedster was wayward at the death.
Yadav lost the plot completely in that 18th over, and ended up nervous for the rest of the spell as his last two overs cost 41 runs. But despite their domination Bangalore had to succumb to Russell-Pathan's heroics.
But despite their spectacular run, they cannot afford to sit back as they run into a side who're finally looking up fresh from their 23-run win against table toppers Gujarat Lions.
Having showed some urgency midway into the season, the team handed the captaincy to Murali Vijay, relieving David Miller of the extra burden, something that brought in some fresh air into the camp after they had lost five of their six matches this season.
Fresh from his hat-trick effort, Axar Patel will look to contain the likes of Russell and Pathan on a surface that traditionally aids the spinners.
Defending a modest 156, KXIP reduced Lions to 57/6 with Patel (4/21) claiming four wickets in five balls, including the first hat-trick of the season, to pave the way for a 23-run win against table-toppers Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.
Their bowlers might have let them down on previous occasions but the new skipper Vijay backed them and kept on rotating them to unsettle the Lions rhythm. By the end of Powerplay, Vijay had used five bowlers.
"You cannot just try to go and do something out of the box. We need to manipulate what resources we have and get the best performance with them rather than telling we can all go and bowl four overs and get two wickets (each)," Vijay said at after their win.
There's no way KXIP can go down as Vijay's task is cutout. They have to win their remaining matches to stay in the hunt.
With their Aussie batsman Shaun Marsh ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury, Vijay will have to rethink his strategy.
The lefthander's top score was against KKR -- 56 not out in 41 balls -- in a the first leg match they lost by six wickets. Marsh had totalled 159 runs in the six matches he played, at 31.80 with a strike rate of 118.65 as he will be sorely missed by its franchise.
South African Farhaan Behardien may get a look in place of Marsh but the bigger problem for Vijay would be to address the team's batting form especially that of Glenn Maxwell who just has a halfcentury from seven matches and scored a duck against the Lions.
Be it their top order in Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa or their middle order, KKR's batting has been their key to success this season and it will be a big challenge for KXIP's limited resources.
"The good thing for us is that now everyone is clicking. In the coming matches, this will give us great confidence. We are professional cricketers and we know that when we play in Kolkata, our openers might play 15 overs and we might not get a chance to bat at all, but in the knockouts, if we qualify, our services might be needed again. So yes, we are a confident unit now, and ready to face any situation," Pathan said last night.
First Published: 04 May 2016 05:42 PM