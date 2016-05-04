KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR) vs KINGS XI PUNJAB (KXIP) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 EDEN GARDENS

LIVE SCORE | KKR vs KXIP | IPL 2016 | EDEN GARDENS

Kings XI Punjab innings

PLAYING XIs



Murali Vijay is Kings XI Punjab's only representative in the top 20 run-getters this season. He is placed 14th, with 198 runs in seven innings. His strike rate of 118.56 is the second-lowest in the list.

Of bowlers who have bowled a minimum of 10 overs this season, Umesh Yadav has the third best strike rate (12.6). Mohit Sharma (13.7) is placed fourth.



SQUADS

PREVIEW

It's over. Just 5 runs from the last over bowled by Russell.Swapnil is out. Another wicket for Russell.1 run.Gurkeerat is also run out. Wanted 2 runs but Sathish sent a good throw from the long-off boundary to run him out.Axar Patel is run out. Superb fielding by Russell on his won bowling.1 run.10 runs off Morkel's over. This is anybody's game from here.It was getting to be a brilliant over by Russell but Axar Patel hit him for two SIXES off the last two balls. 13 runs off the over.Miller is out. He was struggling for a while now.Gurkeerat managed to resurrect the over by hitting FOUR off the last ball. 8 runs from Shakib's over.This over has tilted the match further towards KKR. Maxwell was irresponsible to keep trying that reverse-sweep. Just 5 off it.It's a big blow to KXIP. Maxwell falls to one of his weird shots. Chawla is ecstatic, KKR too.Good bowling by Shakib. He was hit for a SIX but he allowed just 2 runs after that.Maxwell is unstoppable. The only way to stop him is to dismiss him. 11 runs off Umesh's over.Chawla is bowling well. He was expensive in the previous over but he pulled himself up and bowled a good over. Just 5 runs off it.BIG over. Maxwell smashed Hogg for 17 runs. There was SIX and two FOURS in the over.up for Maxwell in just 29 balls.Maxwell is coming into his own. KKR need to cautious now. 12 runs off Chawla's over.Maxwell welcomed Brad Hogg to bowling with a brilliant SIX over the cover.Successful over by Chawla. Just 5 runs and he broke the burgeoning partnership between Saha and Maxwell.Piyush Chawla gets wicket in his first over of the match. Saha looked to sweep from way outside off, the ball kept a touch low and took lower edge before crashing into his stumps.Shakib Al Hasan starts his spell with a 5-run over. He wouldn't be complaining.Much better over by Umesh Yadav. Saha and Maxwell need to take the match as far as they can. Maxwell can accelerate run-rate any time.Another good over for KXIP. Maxwell hit Morkel for two FOURs in the over to collect 10 runs.Finally some runs for KXIP. 11 runs off Umesh Yadav's over. Saha hit him for two boundaries.Successful over by Morkel. Just 3 runs and he provided Vijay's wicket.Vijay is out too. Back-to-back wickets for KKR. Weird shot it was. Morkel bowled short outside off with the ball moving futher away. Vijay awkwardly slapped it to mid-off.Another successful over by Russell. Just 6 runs and a wicket.Russell strikes again. Manan Vohra is out. Pulled straight to Shakib Al Hasan at deep fine-leg.Good over by Morkel. Didn't allow easy runs. Vijay was lucky that top-edge went to boundary instead of going to a fielder. Just 5 runs.Excellent over to start the defence. Just 2 runs and a wicket.Stoinis threw his wicket there. Back of a length ball and he drove uppishly to long-off. Russell provides first break to KKR.There will be fog to deal with. In that context, is 164 enough for KKR to win this match? Players are in. Russell to start with the new ball, Vijay to face him.Excellent over by Sandeep Sharma to end the innings. Superb display of yorkers. Just 4 runs in the over.Long over it was. Sandeep bowled 9 balls in the over and was hit for 12 runs.10 runs off the over. Mohit was hit for a SIX by Pathan.Another Run Out. This time Uthappa is gone. He wanted a run but Pathan declined. Mohit collected the ball and hit the wicket directly.Good over by Axar. Just 7 runs off it.They dropped his catch and Uthappa immediately let them know that it was a big mistake. He hit Swapnil for a SIX and a FOUR in the over to collect 14 runs.Successful over for KXIP. They got Gambhir and almost sent Uthappa out too. 7 runs off it.Mohit Sharma provided a potentially dangerous life to Uthappa. Dropped a catch at the long-off.up for Uthappa in 38 balls.Finally, something to cheer for KXIP. Gambhir is run out. Uthappa drove it hard to cover and Gambhir backed up too far. Before he could turn back and return to the crease, the ball hit the stumps.Glenn Maxwell did not have much effect on Gambhir and Uthappa. KXIP need to take wickets now. Otherwise KKR batsmen will go berserk in the death over. 11 runs off the over.up for Gambhir in 42 balls.Much better over by Axar. Just 6 runs off it.Gambhir and Uthappa are managing to find a way to hit at least one boundary in the over. 9 runs of Stoinis' over.gifted that SIX on the last ball. Full and at waist height. 12 runs off the over.Expensive over by Axar. Uthappa has taken over the run scoring responsibility now. He knocked a brilliant SIX over long-off to collect 11 runs from the over.Vijay is attacking with spinners from both ends. Now he brought Gurkeerat who gave 8 runs in the over. Uthappa slogged him for FOUR on the last ball of the over.Another left-arm spinner in Swapnil Singh for KXIP. He also bowled well to give just 3 runs. Gambhir is one of the better players of spin and to keep him in check is not a mean task.KXIP have managed to control KKR openers in the Powerplay overs but they couldn't take any wicket. 8 runs off Stoinis' over.Axar Patel was brought into attack Murali Vijay to stop the run flow. And Axar kept his captain's trust. Just 2 off it.Mohit Sharma bowling a bit short today, allowing KKR openers room and time. 9 runs off the over. Uthappa hit him for a FOUR on the first ball itself. After that there were five singles.Another good over KKR. Gambhir is doing most of the scoring. Surprisingly, Sandeep Sharma was taken off the attack. He bowled a brilliant first over. 9 runs off Marcus Stoinis' over. Gambhir again hit two good boundaries in the over.Gautam Gambhir is continuing his rich form. He hit two brilliant shots to boundary in the over. 10 runs off Mohit Sharma's over.Excellent over by Sandeep. Just 2 runs off it.The match is about to start. Umpires have just walked in followed by KXIP players and KKR openers Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa. Sandeep Sharma has the ball, Uthappa to face the first ball.Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Brad Hogg, Morne Morkel.Murali Vijay, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Swapnil Singh.Shakib Al Hasan comes in for Chris Lynn and Brad Hogg for Sunil Narine. That means Gautam Gambhir will have three spinners.Swapnil Singh comes in for KC Cariappa and Manan Vohra for Shaun Marsh. Only three, instead of four, overseas players in their playing XI.TOSS TIME.Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Morne Morkel, Jason Holder, Shakib Al Hasan, Brad Hogg, Sheldon Jackson, Kuldeep Yadav, Manan Sharma, Colin Munro, Ankit Rajpoot, Rajagopal Sathish, Jaydev Unadkat and John Hastings.Murali Vijay (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Sandeep Sharma, Anureet Singh, Armaan Jaffer, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Rishi Dhawan, Mitchell Johnson, Nikhil Naik, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Shradul Thakur and Manan Vohra.Kolkata Knight Riders come back to familiar home conditions but will be wary of Kings XI Punjab, which is showing signs of improvement under a newly-appointed skipper, when the two teams clash in an IPL match.Out on road for about three weeks, the two-time former champions KKR have played six of their seven away matches on the trot, winning four of them.They are returning to Eden Gardens after a morale-boosting five-wicket win in Bangalore, engineered by Yusuf Pathan and Andre Russell's power hitting. They were staring at a third successive away loss with 81 needed from six overs but Russell flexed his muscles with a 24-ball 39.A vintage Pathan also came to the party smashing bowlers into smithereens in his 29-ball 60 not out.Their partnership came when the team needed it the most as their 96 from 44 balls sealed the win.The win had seemed far-fetched after their trusted duo of Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav leaked 101 runs from their quota of eight overs. The speedster was wayward at the death.Yadav lost the plot completely in that 18th over, and ended up nervous for the rest of the spell as his last two overs cost 41 runs. But despite their domination Bangalore had to succumb to Russell-Pathan's heroics.But despite their spectacular run, they cannot afford to sit back as they run into a side who're finally looking up fresh from their 23-run win against table toppers Gujarat Lions.Having showed some urgency midway into the season, the team handed the captaincy to Murali Vijay, relieving David Miller of the extra burden, something that brought in some fresh air into the camp after they had lost five of their six matches this season.Fresh from his hat-trick effort, Axar Patel will look to contain the likes of Russell and Pathan on a surface that traditionally aids the spinners.Defending a modest 156, KXIP reduced Lions to 57/6 with Patel (4/21) claiming four wickets in five balls, including the first hat-trick of the season, to pave the way for a 23-run win against table-toppers Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.Their bowlers might have let them down on previous occasions but the new skipper Vijay backed them and kept on rotating them to unsettle the Lions rhythm. By the end of Powerplay, Vijay had used five bowlers."You cannot just try to go and do something out of the box. We need to manipulate what resources we have and get the best performance with them rather than telling we can all go and bowl four overs and get two wickets (each)," Vijay said at after their win.There's no way KXIP can go down as Vijay's task is cutout. They have to win their remaining matches to stay in the hunt.With their Aussie batsman Shaun Marsh ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury, Vijay will have to rethink his strategy.The lefthander's top score was against KKR -- 56 not out in 41 balls -- in a the first leg match they lost by six wickets. Marsh had totalled 159 runs in the six matches he played, at 31.80 with a strike rate of 118.65 as he will be sorely missed by its franchise.South African Farhaan Behardien may get a look in place of Marsh but the bigger problem for Vijay would be to address the team's batting form especially that of Glenn Maxwell who just has a halfcentury from seven matches and scored a duck against the Lions.Be it their top order in Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa or their middle order, KKR's batting has been their key to success this season and it will be a big challenge for KXIP's limited resources."The good thing for us is that now everyone is clicking. In the coming matches, this will give us great confidence. We are professional cricketers and we know that when we play in Kolkata, our openers might play 15 overs and we might not get a chance to bat at all, but in the knockouts, if we qualify, our services might be needed again. So yes, we are a confident unit now, and ready to face any situation," Pathan said last night.