KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR) vs GUJARAT LIONS (GL) LIVE SCORES IPL 2016 EDEN GARDENS

LIVE SCORES | KKR vs GL | IPL 2016 | EDEN GARDENS
Sunrisers Hyderabad innings
18.6 overs: SIX! and Gujarat Lions win by 5 wickets.
17.5 overs: WICKET! Aaron Finch is run out. Some confusion between him and Jadeja. Aaron Finch run out 29 (10b 3x4 2x6).
17 overs: Successful over by Hogg. Just 5 runs and he dismissed Karthik. Gujarat Lions 156/4 (3 runs required from 18 balls).
16.3 overs: WICKET! Dinesh Karthik wanted to finish the match but a superb ball by Hogg left him stranded in the middle of the pitch. Dinesh Karthik st Uthappa b Hogg 51 (29b 8x4 1x6).
16.1 overs: FIFTY up for Dinesh Karthik in 27 balls.
17 overs: Finch has ended KKR's hopes of a late comeback. Hit Chawla for 16 runs, including a huge SIX and two crisp FOURs. Gujarat Lions 151/3 (8 runs required from 24 balls).
16 overs: Finch is in a very good touch today. He is already hitting the ball really well. Shakib was hit for a SIX and a FOUR in the over. 15 runs came off it. Gujarat Lions 135/3 (24 runs required from 30 balls).
15 overs: Successful over by Russell. He got Raina in the over. Karthik hit him for two FOURs on both sides of the wicket to collect 9 runs. Gujarat Lions 120/3 (39 runs required from 36 balls). Karthik 45 (24b 7x4 1x6), Finch 0 (0b 0x4 0x6), Russell 3-0-21-1, Morkel 4-0-38-0.
14.5 overs: WICKET! Russell gets Raina. A good wicket to have but will it be of some help to KKR? Suresh Raina c Hogg b Russell 14 (18b 1x4 0x6).
13 overs: The match is firmly in Gujarat Lions grip. It's their game to lose now. 8 runs off Morkell's over. Gujarat Lions 111/2 (48 runs required from 42 balls).
12 overs: It's an unlucky day for Umesh Yadav. He should have got a wicket on that ball but it went for SIX. Karthik stepped out, Umesh banged short, Karthik swung at it, ball took the edeg flew over fine-leg for the maximum. 10 runs off it. Gujarat Lions 103/2 (56 runs required from 48 balls).
11 overs: Much better over by Morkel this time. Probably because McCullum is back in the pavilion. Just 4 runs off it. Gujarat Lions 93/2 (66 runs required from 54 balls). Raina 11 (12b 1x4 0x6), Karthik 21 (12b 4x4 0x6), Morkel 3-0-30-0, Umesh Yadav 1-0-8-0.
10 overs: It was a good over by Umesh Yadav. Unlucky that an edge went to the boundary. 8 runs off the over. Gujarat Lions 89/2 (70 runs required from 60 balls).
9 overs: Another expensive over for KKR. Brad Hogg was hit for 14 runs in the over by Dinesh Karthik, including three consecutive FOURS. Gujarat Lions 81/2 (78 runs required from 11 overs).
8 overs: Successful over by Chawla. Just 4 runs and he removed dangerous McCullum. Gujarat Lions 67/2 (92 runs required from 12 overs).
7.5 overs: WICKET! McCullum departs after providing a huge over. Chawla is bowling well today. Baz looked to hit him over long-on but didn't find enough elevation. Caught at boundary. Brendon McCullum c Pandey b Chawla 29 (24b 3x4 2x6).
7 overs: McCullum doesn't get affected by the happenings at the other end. Gujarat lost Smith in the previous over and McCullum thrashed Morkel for 17 runs in this over. Two huge SIXES and a FOUR. Gujarat Lions 63/1 (96 runs required from 13 overs). McCullum 27 (21b 3x4 2x6), Raina 4 (3b 1x4 0x6), Morkel 2-0-26-0, Shakib 2-0-23-1.
6 overs: A lot of happening in the over. Shakib hit for a SIX by Smith but he dismissed him on the next ball and then twists his ankle. 10 runs off the over. Gujarat Lions 46/1 (113 runs required from 14 overs).
5.3 overs: WICKET! Shakib outfoxes Smith with his change of pace. Smith came down too early, giving Shakib time to bowl it very slow in the air. Smith swung but couldn't connect and lost his leg-stump. Dwayne Smith b Shakib Al Hasan 27 (18b 4x4 1x6).
5 overs: Piyush Chawla started his spell with a brilliant 2-run over. Gujarat Lions 36/0 (123 runs required from 15 overs).
4 overs: Russell bowled an excellent first over but he was directionless in the second. 11 runs off it. Gujarat Lions 34/0 (125 runs required from 16 overs).
3 overs: Shakib had a good day with the bat but it seems it's not his day with the ball. 13 runs off his first over. Three FOURs in the over. Two by Smith and one by McCullum. Gujarat Lions 23/0 (136 runs required from 17 overs).
2 overs: It is not easy to keep Smith and McCullum quite. Morkel was hit for two FOURs in the over, one each by Smith and McCullum. 9 runs off it. Gujarat Lions 10/0 (149 runs required from 18 overs).
1 overs: Nice over to start their defence. Just 1 run from Russell's over. Gujarat Lions 1/0 (158 runs required from 19 overs).
Andre Russell has the ball. The smashing pair of Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum have marked their guards.
KKR made a great recovery but will 159 be enough for their bowlers to defend against Sunrisers batting?
Kolkata Knight Riders innings
20 overs: Big over to end the innings. 13 runs off Bravo's over. Shakib literally killed Bravo today. Hit several SIXes off his bowling. Kolkata Knight Riders 158/4. Shakib Al Hasan 66 not out (49b 4x4 4x6), Yusuf Pathan 63 not out (41b 7x4 1x6).
19 overs: Another good over for KKR. Praveen Kumar was hit for 12 runs by Shakib. Two FOURs in the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 145/4.
18.2 overs: FIFTY for Shakib in 41 balls.
18 overs: Very expensive over by Bravo. Shakib hit Bravo for two brilliant SIXES in the over. He is a very deceptive bowler and it takes a lot of concentration to pick his slower balls. Kolkata Knight Riders 133/4.
17 overs: It's an amazing recovery by KKR. They should thank Yusuf Pathan and Shakib for this. 11-run over for KKR. It was Dhawal Kulkarni's last over. Kolkata Knight Riders 108/4.
16 overs: Shakib also joined the party and hit Bravo for a big SIX in the over. 10 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 108/4.
15.6 overs: FIFTY for Pathan in just 31 balls. Excellent innings. He has revived KKR.
15 overs: Pathan is single-handedly driving the scoreboard for KKR. 10 runs off Jadeja's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 98/4. Pathan 48 (28b 6x4 1x6), Shakib 24 (32b 2x4 0x6), Jadeja 3-0-25-0, Tambe 2-0-15-0.
14 overs: Good comeback by Tambe. Jut 5 runs in the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 88/4.
13 overs: Good over KKR. Pathan hit Jadeja for a FOUR in the over to collect 9 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 83/4.
12 overs: Yusuf Pathan and Shakib are stitching a good, valuable partnership for KKR. Tambe punished. 10 runs off the over. Kolkata Knight Riders 74/4.
11 overs: 7 runs off Jadeja's first over. Kolkata Knight Riders 64/4.
10 overs: KKR bat deep and despite losing four wickets very early in the innings, they have batsmen who can destroy the opposition bowling. Yusuf Pathan smashed Shivil Kaushik for 14 runs in the over, including a SIX and a FOUR. Kolkata Knight Riders 57/4.
9 overs: A very economical over by Bravo to start his spell. Just 2 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 43/4.
8 overs: Good over for KKR. 8 runs off Smith's over. Shakib hit a FOUR. Kolkata Knight Riders 41/4.
7 overs: Now it's all about recovery for KKR. 5 runs off Kulkarni's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 33/4.
6 overs: Gujarat Lions have taken an upper hand in the match already. It will take special effort from KKR to get up and post a big total from here. Kolkata Knight Riders 28/4. Pathan 4 (1b 1x4 0x6), Shakib 0 (5b 0x4 0x6), Smith 1-0-6-1, Praveen 3-1-7-2.
5.5 overs: WICKET! Super catch by Suresh Raina. KKR lose fourth wicket. Suryakumar Yadav looked to play the short ball over the slip but couldn't give it enough height. Suryakumar Yadav c Raina b Smith 4 (12b 0x4 0x6).
5 overs: Maiden over by Praveen. KKR are under a lot of pressure. Kolkata Knight Riders 21/3.
4 overs: Good over by Kulkarni. He was hit for FOUR on the first ball by Uthappa but after that he gave no run and dismissed Uthappa too. Kolkata Knight Riders 21/3.
3.3 overs: WICKET! Uthappa falls too. Back of the length ball, wanted to punch it down the ground but the ball bounced it bit more and swung late to take a fine edge. Kulkarni gets the wicket. Robin Uthappa c Karthik b Kulkarni 14 (10b 3x4 0x6).
3 overs: What an over by Praveen Kumar. Gave two blows to hosts KKR. Just 2 runs off it. Kolkata Knight Riders 17/2.
2.3 overs: WICKET! Praveen is on fire. He got Manish Pandey too. Lovely out swing. Pandey wanted to play it down the third man but edged it. Manish Pandey c †Karthik b Kumar 0 (2b 0x4 0x6).
2.1 overs: WICKET! Praveen Kumar strikes. Gambhir was unlucky there. The ball hit below his thigh guard and went to his stumps. Gautam Gambhir b Kumar 5 (6b 0x4 0x6).
2 overs: Two excellent cover drives by Uthappa earned him two FOURs in the over. 10 runs came off Dhawal Kulkarni's over. Kolkata Knight Riders 15/0.
1 overs: Excellent over by Praveen Kumar. Really tested Gambhir and Uthappa with his big swing. Kolkata Knight Riders 5/0.
Praveen Kumar has the ball. Robin Uthappa to face the first delivery.
PLAYING XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Suryakumar Yadav, Brad Hogg, Piyush Chawla, Morne Morkel, Umesh Yadav.
Gujarat Lions: Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Pravin Tambe.
One change for Gujarat Lions. Pravin Tambe comes in for Pradeep Sangwan. KKR unchanged.
TOSS TIME. Gujarat Lions win toss and, as is the trend, decided to bowl first.
TRIVIA: Andre Russell has picked up six Man-of-the-Match awards for Kolkata Knight Riders since IPL 2015.
STATS: Dhawal Kulkarni has bowled most number of wicket maidens this season -- 3. No other bowler has bowled more than one wicket maiden.
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Brad Hogg, Shakib Al Hasan, Umesh Yadav, Morne Morkel, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Jason Holder, Manan Sharma, Colin Munro, Kuldeep Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Rajagopal Sathish,
Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (c), Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Ishan Kishan, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Sarabjit Ladda, Amit Mishra, Akashdeep Nath, Dwayne Bravo, Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, Shadab Jakati, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Umang Sharma, Dale Steyn, Pravin Tambe, Andrew Tye.
PREVIEW
Thrown off the top spot after three successive losses, Gujarat Lions face the challenging task of gathering themselves and bounce back when they square off against the consistent Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match.
For the IPL debutants, who showed a lot of promise leading the table miles ahead of others, the Gujarat Lions have started wilting at the business end of the tournament and stand the risk of falling by the wayside after suffering a hat-trick of defeats with their five-wicket loss in Hyderabad on Friday.
"Tough luck @TheGujaratLions! You guys better buck up before Sunday, because we show no mercy at our fortress!" Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted a warning to Sunrisers Hyderabad camp.
Eyeing a record third title, the KKR have been in good form and with four more home matches in the offing, there's no stopping Gautam Gambhir and Co.
Gambhir has led by example and his successful opening combination with Robin Uthappa has been crucial for the team. The duo put on 101 -- their third century-plus stand – in their seven-run win against Kings XI Punjab in the previous match.
While other teams have relied on overseas stars, KKR have four Indians in top five and the likes of Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav too have impressed making it a winning combination to go with the fury of Andre Russell and Yusuf Pathan.
Russell, with his big-hitting prowess to go with his effective bowling at the death, has been a vital cog. Another West Indian, Sunil Narine, who missed the last match with a finger injury, may return to action to boost their spin attack.
As for Gujarat, Suresh Raina is beginning to show signs of struggle, weighed down by the burden of captaincy.
If their top heavy batting comprising the terrific trio of Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith is a boon, it's also turning out to be their bane.
The trio's failure has translated into the team's losses as their Indian combination of Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik is hardly making any match-winning impact.
Having relished the success provided by their overseas recruits, Raina is struggling when it comes to his individual contribution -- averaging 27.20 -- with a solitary half-century.
His 51-ball 75 was not enough as they could only manage 135/8, a target SRH overhauled in 14.5 overs on a flat Rajkot surface.
It's high time that the Team India regular duo of Raina and Jadeja fire down the order to give their batting some depth.
"We just need to be more positive with our batting plan. It's not very difficult to be captain and player at the same time. Everyone has supported me well. Kolkata will be on the slower side -- we'll see which combination we'll go with over there," Raina said after last night's match.
Aaron Finch, who has four half centuries and averages 61.75, has been their best batter this season and dropping him down the order has not helped their cause.
Chinaman bowler Shivil Kaushik, who has generated much curiosity with his Paul Adams-like action, will look to bring out the best. Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe also seems like a good choice in the spin-friendly conditions.
First Published: 08 May 2016 05:14 PM