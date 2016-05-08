KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR) vs GUJARAT LIONS (GL) LIVE SCORES IPL 2016 EDEN GARDENS

LIVE SCORES | KKR vs GL | IPL 2016 | EDEN GARDENS

FULL SCORECARD

Sunrisers Hyderabad innings

Kolkata Knight Riders innings

PLAYING XIs

andAaron Finch is run out. Some confusion between him and Jadeja.Successful over by Hogg. Just 5 runs and he dismissed Karthik.Dinesh Karthik wanted to finish the match but a superb ball by Hogg left him stranded in the middle of the pitch.up for Dinesh Karthik in 27 balls.Finch has ended KKR's hopes of a late comeback. Hit Chawla for 16 runs, including a huge SIX and two crisp FOURs.Finch is in a very good touch today. He is already hitting the ball really well. Shakib was hit for a SIX and a FOUR in the over. 15 runs came off it.Successful over by Russell. He got Raina in the over. Karthik hit him for two FOURs on both sides of the wicket to collect 9 runs.Russell gets Raina. A good wicket to have but will it be of some help to KKR?The match is firmly in Gujarat Lions grip. It's their game to lose now. 8 runs off Morkell's over.It's an unlucky day for Umesh Yadav. He should have got a wicket on that ball but it went for SIX. Karthik stepped out, Umesh banged short, Karthik swung at it, ball took the edeg flew over fine-leg for the maximum. 10 runs off it.Much better over by Morkel this time. Probably because McCullum is back in the pavilion. Just 4 runs off it.It was a good over by Umesh Yadav. Unlucky that an edge went to the boundary. 8 runs off the over.Another expensive over for KKR. Brad Hogg was hit for 14 runs in the over by Dinesh Karthik, including three consecutive FOURS.Successful over by Chawla. Just 4 runs and he removed dangerous McCullum.McCullum departs after providing a huge over. Chawla is bowling well today. Baz looked to hit him over long-on but didn't find enough elevation. Caught at boundary.McCullum doesn't get affected by the happenings at the other end. Gujarat lost Smith in the previous over and McCullum thrashed Morkel for 17 runs in this over. Two huge SIXES and a FOUR.A lot of happening in the over. Shakib hit for a SIX by Smith but he dismissed him on the next ball and then twists his ankle. 10 runs off the over.Shakib outfoxes Smith with his change of pace. Smith came down too early, giving Shakib time to bowl it very slow in the air. Smith swung but couldn't connect and lost his leg-stump.Piyush Chawla started his spell with a brilliant 2-run over.Russell bowled an excellent first over but he was directionless in the second. 11 runs off it.Shakib had a good day with the bat but it seems it's not his day with the ball. 13 runs off his first over. Three FOURs in the over. Two by Smith and one by McCullum.It is not easy to keep Smith and McCullum quite. Morkel was hit for two FOURs in the over, one each by Smith and McCullum. 9 runs off it.Nice over to start their defence. Just 1 run from Russell's over.Andre Russell has the ball. The smashing pair of Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum have marked their guards.Big over to end the innings. 13 runs off Bravo's over. Shakib literally killed Bravo today. Hit several SIXes off his bowling.Another good over for KKR. Praveen Kumar was hit for 12 runs by Shakib. Two FOURs in the over.for Shakib in 41 balls.Very expensive over by Bravo. Shakib hit Bravo for two brilliant SIXES in the over. He is a very deceptive bowler and it takes a lot of concentration to pick his slower balls.It's an amazing recovery by KKR. They should thank Yusuf Pathan and Shakib for this. 11-run over for KKR. It was Dhawal Kulkarni's last over.Shakib also joined the party and hit Bravo for a big SIX in the over. 10 runs off it.for Pathan in just 31 balls. Excellent innings. He has revived KKR.Pathan is single-handedly driving the scoreboard for KKR. 10 runs off Jadeja's over.Good comeback by Tambe. Jut 5 runs in the over.Good over KKR. Pathan hit Jadeja for a FOUR in the over to collect 9 runs off it.Yusuf Pathan and Shakib are stitching a good, valuable partnership for KKR. Tambe punished. 10 runs off the over.7 runs off Jadeja's first over.KKR bat deep and despite losing four wickets very early in the innings, they have batsmen who can destroy the opposition bowling. Yusuf Pathan smashed Shivil Kaushik for 14 runs in the over, including a SIX and a FOUR.A very economical over by Bravo to start his spell. Just 2 runs off it.Good over for KKR. 8 runs off Smith's over. Shakib hit a FOUR.Now it's all about recovery for KKR. 5 runs off Kulkarni's over.Gujarat Lions have taken an upper hand in the match already. It will take special effort from KKR to get up and post a big total from here.Super catch by Suresh Raina. KKR lose fourth wicket. Suryakumar Yadav looked to play the short ball over the slip but couldn't give it enough height.Maiden over by Praveen. KKR are under a lot of pressure.Good over by Kulkarni. He was hit for FOUR on the first ball by Uthappa but after that he gave no run and dismissed Uthappa too.Uthappa falls too. Back of the length ball, wanted to punch it down the ground but the ball bounced it bit more and swung late to take a fine edge. Kulkarni gets the wicket.What an over by Praveen Kumar. Gave two blows to hosts KKR. Just 2 runs off it.Praveen is on fire. He got Manish Pandey too. Lovely out swing. Pandey wanted to play it down the third man but edged it.Praveen Kumar strikes. Gambhir was unlucky there. The ball hit below his thigh guard and went to his stumps.Two excellent cover drives by Uthappa earned him two FOURs in the over. 10 runs came off Dhawal Kulkarni's over.Excellent over by Praveen Kumar. Really tested Gambhir and Uthappa with his big swing.Praveen Kumar has the ball. Robin Uthappa to face the first delivery.Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Suryakumar Yadav, Brad Hogg, Piyush Chawla, Morne Morkel, Umesh Yadav.Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Pravin Tambe.Pravin Tambe comes in for Pradeep Sangwan.TOSS TIME.

TRIVIA: Andre Russell has picked up six Man-of-the-Match awards for Kolkata Knight Riders since IPL 2015.

STATS: Dhawal Kulkarni has bowled most number of wicket maidens this season -- 3. No other bowler has bowled more than one wicket maiden.

SQUADS

PREVIEW

Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Brad Hogg, Shakib Al Hasan, Umesh Yadav, Morne Morkel, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Jason Holder, Manan Sharma, Colin Munro, Kuldeep Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Rajagopal Sathish,Suresh Raina (c), Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Ishan Kishan, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Sarabjit Ladda, Amit Mishra, Akashdeep Nath, Dwayne Bravo, Paras Dogra, Eklavya Dwivedi, Shadab Jakati, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Umang Sharma, Dale Steyn, Pravin Tambe, Andrew Tye.Thrown off the top spot after three successive losses, Gujarat Lions face the challenging task of gathering themselves and bounce back when they square off against the consistent Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match.For the IPL debutants, who showed a lot of promise leading the table miles ahead of others, the Gujarat Lions have started wilting at the business end of the tournament and stand the risk of falling by the wayside after suffering a hat-trick of defeats with their five-wicket loss in Hyderabad on Friday."Tough luck @TheGujaratLions! You guys better buck up before Sunday, because we show no mercy at our fortress!" Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted a warning to Sunrisers Hyderabad camp.Eyeing a record third title, the KKR have been in good form and with four more home matches in the offing, there's no stopping Gautam Gambhir and Co.Gambhir has led by example and his successful opening combination with Robin Uthappa has been crucial for the team. The duo put on 101 -- their third century-plus stand – in their seven-run win against Kings XI Punjab in the previous match.While other teams have relied on overseas stars, KKR have four Indians in top five and the likes of Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav too have impressed making it a winning combination to go with the fury of Andre Russell and Yusuf Pathan.Russell, with his big-hitting prowess to go with his effective bowling at the death, has been a vital cog. Another West Indian, Sunil Narine, who missed the last match with a finger injury, may return to action to boost their spin attack.As for Gujarat, Suresh Raina is beginning to show signs of struggle, weighed down by the burden of captaincy.If their top heavy batting comprising the terrific trio of Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith is a boon, it's also turning out to be their bane.The trio's failure has translated into the team's losses as their Indian combination of Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik is hardly making any match-winning impact.Having relished the success provided by their overseas recruits, Raina is struggling when it comes to his individual contribution -- averaging 27.20 -- with a solitary half-century.His 51-ball 75 was not enough as they could only manage 135/8, a target SRH overhauled in 14.5 overs on a flat Rajkot surface.It's high time that the Team India regular duo of Raina and Jadeja fire down the order to give their batting some depth."We just need to be more positive with our batting plan. It's not very difficult to be captain and player at the same time. Everyone has supported me well. Kolkata will be on the slower side -- we'll see which combination we'll go with over there," Raina said after last night's match.Aaron Finch, who has four half centuries and averages 61.75, has been their best batter this season and dropping him down the order has not helped their cause.Chinaman bowler Shivil Kaushik, who has generated much curiosity with his Paul Adams-like action, will look to bring out the best. Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe also seems like a good choice in the spin-friendly conditions.