Kohli v AB: Faf du Plessis adds fuel to this fiery debate

By Kuntal Chakraborty

The debate is going on for a long time, who is the best batsman in the world. Is it Virat Kohli or AB De Villiers?

Now, according to South African Test cricket team captain Faf Du Plessis, “Any batsman who wants to be known as the best in the world has to perform everywhere in the world.”

The question raised was, AB De Villiers has shown his brilliance even on turning tracks in India, now is it a must for Virat Kohli to score big here in South Africa to prove that he is at par or even better than AB?

Now, the statistics say Virat Kohli has scored only one century against South Africa in South Africa and that one came when the two teams met last time here in SA four years back. Virat scored 119 runs at the Wanderers cricket ground in Johannesburg.

Whereas AB De Villiers has scored 6 hundreds against India in India which includes a mammoth 217 not out in Ahmadabad in a Test match that was played 9 years back. Apart from this AB scored 5 more ODI hundreds among which 3 were unbeaten knocks. The centuries came in the venues of Gwalior, Ahmadabad, Kanpur, Chennai and Mumbai.

Apart from the ABD and Virat rivalry, all eyes will be on the 22 yards in Centurion and how it will play.

The captain of South Africa said, “The wicket looked a bit browner than what I thought about. I have heard there was a lot of heat wave last week. We wanted a pitch full of pace and bounce and hopefully will get it through the next 5 days".