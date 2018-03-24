Kohli to play County cricket to prepare for England tour

New Delhi: In a bid to prepare himself for the crucial England tour, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all set to play County cricket before the series gets underway in August.

While it is yet to be ascertained which county Kohli will represent, it could be Surrey in all likelihood.

"Virat will be playing for a division one county side for sure. I wouldn't like to add anything more to it. There were talks with Surrey and Essex," a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

After a stunning performance in South Africa, the visitors still lost the 3-match Test series 2-1 and the avoid another series defeat in the longest format, Kohli’s sole focus will be on the five Test series and he is ready to miss the historic one-off Tets match against Afganhistan, which also marks the neighbouring country’s entry in red-ball cricket.

Virat will fly to England after the conclusion of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Kohli didn't have a great Test series in England in 2014 when he failed to get even a single half century.

The BCCI is putting in a lot of effort for the upcoming Test series and want more and more players to get accustomed to English conditions.

Accordingly, Cheteshwar Pujara will be turning up for Yorkshire while Ishant Sharma will be playing for Durham.

It is also learnt that some of the senior India players will also turn up for India A in England in their bid to prepare for the tour.