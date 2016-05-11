Kohli shouldn't be compared to Tendulkar: Sehwag

Mumbai: Former India batsman Virender Sehwag said on Wednesday it is unfair to compare batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with current run-machine Virat Kohli.



India Test skipper Kohli has been in sublime form over the past couple of months for his national side as well as his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.



The Delhi-born batsman after winning the Man of the Tournament award in the recent World Twenty20, has smashed two centuries in the ongoing ninth edition of the cash-rich IPL tournament and is the leading run-getter with 561 runs.



“No one should compare two individuals. People used to compare me with Tendulkar, me with Viv Richards, that’s not fair. The era is not same. I don’t think we should compare Kohli with Tendulkar,” Sehwag said here at the announcement of the final winner of the 92.7 Big FM Big Catch contest.



Sehwag, who is currently the mentor for IPL team Kings XI Punjab, also hailed Kohli as the most dangerous batsman at present.



“There are a lot of batsmen. But at the moment, I think, Kohli is the dangerous batsman. There is AB de Villiers, David Warner, but the way Virat is playing, the way he is scoring runs ... he scored two tons in this IPL ... He is the most dangerous at the moment.”



Commenting on the talks going on around the first day-night Test to be played between New Zealand and India later this year in the country, the 37-year-old said it would be good for fans and cricket lovers to view a new level of cricket.



“It is not officially announced yet but talks are going on. When BCCI announces it, it will be fair for us to comment ... People want to see day-night Test. We have seen Australia-New Zealand playing a day-night Test."



"We will also want as a commentator, ex-cricketer, as a public or as a fan of cricket, that day-night eventually happen here and we will go to witness it,” Sehwag added.



