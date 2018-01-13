Kohli should drop himself if he fails at Centurion: Sehwag

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli stunned cricket world by dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan form the playing XI of the second Test match against South Africa. And, many from the fraternity lashed out at the management for the poor team selection. But now, former swashbuckling Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has launched a scratching attack on Virat Kohli.

Sehwag on Saturday stated that Virat Kohli ‘should drop himself’ from the playing Xi if he fails to perform in the do-or-die encounter.

"Watching Virat Kohli excluding Shikhar Dhawan for just one Test failure, and Bhuvneshwar for no reason at all, Kohli should drop himself in the third Test at Centurion, if he fails to perform in Centurion," Sehwag told a news channel on Saturday.

The other change was wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was ruled out due to a strain, and Parthiv Patel was included in his place.

"Excluding Bhuvneshwar wasn't the right decision. Citing that Ishant might benefit with his height, Virat Kohli has hurt Bhuvneshwar Kumar's self-confidence.

"They could have played Ishant in place of any other bowler. Bhuvneshwar performed well in Cape Town and excluding him like this isn't justified," Sehwag added.