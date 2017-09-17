 Kohli remains on top, Bumrah climbs up to 2nd in T20 rankings
  Kohli remains on top, Bumrah climbs up to 2nd in T20 rankings

Kohli remains on top, Bumrah climbs up to 2nd in T20 rankings

Updated: 17 Sep 2017 10:44 PM
Kohli remains on top, Bumrah climbs up to 2nd in T20 rankings
 

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli maintained his top spot in the latest ICC rankings of T20 batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah climbed up a place to be at second position in the bowlers' table.

Kohli leads number-two ranked Aaron Finch of Australia by 39 points, while Evin Lewis of West Indies has grabbed a career-best third position after jumping up a place.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has risen 21 spots to be at career-best sixth position after his player of the series performance helped complete a 2-1 win over the World XI in the recent Independence Cup series at Lahore.

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah has overtaken South Africa's Imran Tahir to jump up to the second spot. The table is headed by Imad Wasim of Pakistan.

India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has remained static at 10th position.

In the team rankings, India remained on fifth even as the West Indies have toppled England after a 21-run win at Chester-le-Street last night.

The Windies side was in fourth position with 117 points  before the match last night but is now third with 120 points. On the other hand, England have lost four points to slip from second to fourth with 119 points.

