Kohli hints at changes in dead-rubber

New Delhi: India registered their first ever series win on South African soil across formats on Tuesday when they defeated the hosts by 73 runs in the fifth ODI at Port Elizabeth. After victory, skipper Virat hinted that the bench strength might be tested in the final one-dayer but also maintained that the team will go all guns blazing in the final encounter as well.

"After this series is wrapped up we'll sit down and think about where to improve. For now, 4-1 feels great. We want to win 5-1, for sure, but there might be a scenario for a few more guys to get a chance in the next match. But the ultimate priority is to win and we'll do anything we can to win," said Virat.

Skipper Virat along with the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were outstanding the the series. While Virat dispatched the bowlers with ease, Proteas batsmen looked struggled miserably in front of the wrist spinners. After victory Virat asserted that the series win was a result of a collective effort.

"I'm very pleased, it was another complete performance from us. They (South Africa) had the pressure of losing this series and we knew that. Ever since the third Test in Johannesburg, it's been a good time for us. It's been a collective effort to create history," he added.

India have an unassailable 4-1 lead in the six match ODI series. The final encounter will take place on 16th February at SuperSport Park in Centurion.