Kohli fined 12 lakh for slow over rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday night.

26 Apr 2018 11:15 AM

Banking Ab de Villiers 30-ball 68 and Quinton de Kock’s 53, the hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70 powered Super Kings to victory with two balls to spare.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a torrid start to their IPL 2018 campaign and won just 2 games in 6 matches.

First Published: 26 Apr 2018 11:15 AM
