KKR will retain Gambhir via RTM option: Sehwag

New Delhi: With the IPL auction scheduled in a week’s time, the franchises are busy working out on strategizes to bid for targets that have the potential to guide their teams to success in the 11th edition.

There is a huge chunk of experienced players available in the market including the likes of former Kolkata Knight Rider skipper Gautam Gambhir, who will undergo the hammer on January 27 in Bengaluru.

Kolkata Knight Riders decided to retain foreign duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, releasing Gautam Gambhir after a seven-year-long stint.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview to WahCricket, Gambhir had hinted at joining Delhi Daredevils for the 11th edition but former India explosive batsman Virender Sehwag believes Kolkata Knight Riders will add Gambhir back into the mix using the Right to Match option.

“I was not shocked because every team has their own thinking. I was not shocked when Delhi Daredevils did not decide to retain me after having played there for the past 6 years. I too was part of the auction then,” told Sehwag to a media website

“I am not surprised. Many teams are parting with their old players because their price at the auction will be less, then maybe they might retain them. This could be their strategy of using RTM,” he added.

Gambhir was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2011 IPL Auction and since has been their key player. Under his captaincy, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team won the IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.