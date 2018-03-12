KKR rope in Heath Streak as bowling coach for IPL 11

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak as the bowling for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which begins from April 6.

The 43-year-old, earlier, fulfilled a similar role with now-defunct Gujarat Lions over the last two editions.

The former Zimbabwe international has a tremendous coaching experience under his belt. Streak, who is currently the head coach of Zimbabwe cricket team, has also mentored Bangladesh in the past.

He is the only addition to the Kolkata Knight Riders staff which already boasts the likes of Jacque Kallis and Simmon Katich. Streak will replace Lakshmipathy Balaji, who joined Chennai Super Kings to take the similar role for the 11th edition.

Streak will reunite with Dinesh Karthik in the KKR squad. The duo has worked together at Gujarat Lions for last two seasons.

Recently, Dinesh Karthik was named as the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders for the 11th edition and he all set to take reigns from Gautam Gambhir who joined Delhi Daredevils after a seven-year stint with KKR.