KKR invite RCB to bat, pick experience over youth

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match of IPL 11 at the Edens Gardens.

Dinesh Karthik will play his first match as a captain for Kolkata, while the match will also see the return of India skipper Virat Kohli after a long break.

Kohli had made it clear earlier that he will slot in at No.3 with world’s one of two most dashing wicket-keepers Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock taking the openers' position.

KKR have gone with the experience of Vinay Kumar and Piyush Chawla instead of the U-19 youngsters Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav.