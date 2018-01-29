Kings XI Punjab request name change for upcoming IPL season

New Delhi: The Punjab franchise was by-far the most animated bunch during the IPL Auctions which went underway in Bengaluru during the weekend. The team were on a shopping spree during the bidding war.

After a poor show in the past decade, the owners were looking for a complete overhaul. At the end of the auctions, the revamped team now looks to be a promising prospect for the upcoming season.

As far as change is concerned there seems to be no stopping for Kings XI Punjab. According to reports, Preity Zinta’s co-owned franchise is now considering a ‘name-change’ for the team. The team has requested the BCCI to allow them to change the name of the franchise. The owners pointed to the concept followed by many sports in the United States where teams are allowed to change names when they shift base.

A BCCI official confirmed that the franchise has sought for a name change ahead of IPL.

If the request is accepted by the board, the Punjab based franchise will become the first team in IPL history which will feature under a new name in the upcoming season.