KINGS XI PUNJAB (KXIP) vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 MOHALI

Welcome to the 46th match of the IPL 2016. Sunrisers Hyderabad, the table toppers, need a win and they are all but through to the playoffs with two more matches to go. Kings XI Punjab, the hosts, wouldn't want to bow out without a fight

Sunrisers Hyderabad innings

19 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 160/3

18 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 160/3

15.6 overs:

15 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 130/2

Hooda

33 (19b 3x4 1x6),

Yuvraj

14 (10b 2x4 0x6),

Stoinis

3-0-28-0,

Mohit Sharma

2-0-13-0.

12.1 overs:

10 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 78/1

Warner

44 (34b 4x4 1x6),

Hooda

5 (5b 0x4 0x6),

Stoinis

2-0-17-0, Axar

Patel

2-0-12-0.

7.6 overs:

6 overs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad 55/0

Dhawan

19 (13b 3x4 0x6),

Warner

34 (23b 4x4 1x6),

Maxwell

1-0-11-0,

Stoinis

1-0-13-0.

Kings XI Punjab innings

20 overs:

19.4 overs:

17.2 overs:

13.6 overs:

11.1 overs:

10.1 overs:

10 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 77/1.

Saha

21 (19b 2x4 0x6),

Amla

49 (29b 7x4 1x6),

Yuvraj

1-0-11-0,

Karn

2-0-9-0.

6 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 47/1.

HM Amla

32 (18b 5x4 1x6)







WP Saha 8 (6b 1x4 0x6)











BCJ Cutting 1-0-10-0

Mustafizur Rahman 1-0-4-1









4.2 overs:

CHANGES

PLAYING XIs

FOUR. It's over. Sunrisers Hyderabad win this match by 7 wickets.1 run.No run.SIX.WIDE.Good over for Sunrisers. 11 runs off it, thanks to Ben Cutting's huge SIX over Sandeep's head.Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting are keeping Sunrisers in the chase. They hit Mohit Sharma for 19 runs in the over.Hooda's cameo is over. Got too ambitious on this ball. It was short outside and he looked hit it over mid-wicket, the longer side of the ground. Didn't time it well either. Miller takes a good running catch.Great session for Sunrisers. Though they lost Warner but Deepak Hooda's quickfire knock has put them in a good position to close this match.Warner is out in a disappointing fashion. Went far too deep inside his crease and his backfoot slipped to disturb the stumps.There is a mini comeback by KXIP. After the dismissal of Dhawan, KXIP have restricted the flow of runs.Finally a breakthrough for Kings XI. It has come in the form of run out. Dhawan wanted to test Mohit Sharma's arm and ran for two. He must be cursing himself why did that. A direct hit and Dhawan goes back to Sunrisers dug out.It's a brilliant start for Sunrisers. They have started their chase in a perfect way. Warner and Dhawan have played with minimum risk and maximum application. Powerplay clearly belongs to the visitors.Warner and Dhawan are ready to face Sandeep Sharma. Let's begin the chase.It's a good target set by KXIP. Amla was superb today. But it will be of no use if they let David Warner bat for long. Punjab bowlers need to bowl well too.Hashim Amla misses century. Superb innings. He came very close to hitting a century in his debut IPL season.Gurkeerat's good cameo comes to end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his first wicket.Ashish Nehra in a lot of pain. Seems to have pulled his calf muscle. He has gone out of the ground to receive treatment. Seems unlikely that he will be bowling further in this match.Henriques provides the breakthrough. Saha is out. Slower ball, Saha looked to pull it but ended up top-edging the ball to square leg.up for Hashim Amla in 30 balls. It is his maiden IPL fifty.Kings XI are going at a good pace. Amla and Saha have stitched a good partnership and are looking quite good at the moment. 30 runs came in the last four overs.Both KXIP and SRH have shared the spoils of the Powerplay. Sunrisers bowled well to not allow too many runs and they got the wicket of Murali Vijay too. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab have got a fairly good score on the board without losing too many wickets.Mustafizur Rahman right on the money. Struck on his second ball of the match. Outfoxed Murali Vijay with his slower one.Hashim Amla and Murali Vijay in their positions. Bhuvneshwar has the ball. Amla to face the first ball.KXIP have brought in Anureet Singh for KC Cariappa.Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced Kane Williamson and Barinder Sran with Ben Cutting and Karn Sharma.M Vijay, HM Amla, GJ Maxwell, DA Miller, MP Stoinis, WP Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, AR Patel, MM Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Anureet Singh.DA Warner, S Dhawan, MC Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, NV Ojha, DJ Hooda, BCJ Cutting, KV Sharma, B Kumar, A Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman.