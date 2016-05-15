KINGS XI PUNJAB (KXIP) vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD (SRH) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 MOHALI

Welcome to the 46th match of the IPL 2016. Sunrisers Hyderabad, the table toppers, need a win and they are all but through to the playoffs with two more matches to go. Kings XI Punjab, the hosts, wouldn't want to bow out without a fight
Sunrisers Hyderabad innings
Mohit to Cutting: FOUR. It's over. Sunrisers Hyderabad win this match by 7 wickets.
Mohit to Yuvraj: 1 run.
Mohit to Yuvraj: No run.
Mohit to Yuvraj: SIX.
Mohit to Yuvraj: WIDE.
19 overs: Good over for Sunrisers. 11 runs off it, thanks to Ben Cutting's huge SIX over Sandeep's head. Sunrisers Hyderabad 160/3 (20 runs required from 12 balls).
18 overs: Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting are keeping Sunrisers in the chase. They hit Mohit Sharma for 19 runs in the over. Sunrisers Hyderabad 160/3 (20 runs required from 12 balls).
15.6 overs: WICKET! Hooda's cameo is over. Got too ambitious on this ball. It was short outside and he looked hit it over mid-wicket, the longer side of the ground. Didn't time it well either. Miller takes a good running catch. Deepak Hooda c Miller b Sandeep Sharma 34 (22b 3x4 1x6).
15 overs: Great session for Sunrisers. Though they lost Warner but Deepak Hooda's quickfire knock has put them in a good position to close this match. Sunrisers Hyderabad 130/2 (50 runs required from 30 balls). Hooda 33 (19b 3x4 1x6), Yuvraj 14 (10b 2x4 0x6), Stoinis 3-0-28-0, Mohit Sharma2-0-13-0.
12.1 overs: WICKET! Warner is out in a disappointing fashion. Went far too deep inside his crease and his backfoot slipped to disturb the stumps. David Warner hit wicket b Patel 52 (41b 5x4 1x6).
10 overs: There is a mini comeback by KXIP. After the dismissal of Dhawan, KXIP have restricted the flow of runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad 78/1 (102 runs required from 60 balls). Warner 44 (34b 4x4 1x6), Hooda 5 (5b 0x4 0x6), Stoinis 2-0-17-0, Axar Patel 2-0-12-0.
7.6 overs: WICKET! Finally a breakthrough for Kings XI. It has come in the form of run out. Dhawan wanted to test Mohit Sharma's arm and ran for two. He must be cursing himself why did that. A direct hit and Dhawan goes back to Sunrisers dug out. Shikhar Dhawan run out 25 (22b 4x4 0x6).
6 overs: It's a brilliant start for Sunrisers. They have started their chase in a perfect way. Warner and Dhawan have played with minimum risk and maximum application. Powerplay clearly belongs to the visitors. Sunrisers Hyderabad 55/0 (125 runs required from 14 overs). Dhawan 19 (13b 3x4 0x6), Warner 34 (23b 4x4 1x6), Maxwell 1-0-11-0, Stoinis 1-0-13-0.
Warner and Dhawan are ready to face Sandeep Sharma. Let's begin the chase.
It's a good target set by KXIP. Amla was superb today. But it will be of no use if they let David Warner bat for long. Punjab bowlers need to bowl well too.
Kings XI Punjab innings
20 overs: Kings XI Punjab score 179 for 4.
19.4 overs: WICKET! Hashim Amla misses century. Superb innings. He came very close to hitting a century in his debut IPL season. Hashim Amla c Warner b Kumar 96 (56b 14x4 2x6).
17.2 overs: WICKET! Gurkeerat's good cameo comes to end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his first wicket. Gurkeerat Singh b Kumar 27 (20b 4x4 0x6).
13.6 overs: Ashish Nehra in a lot of pain. Seems to have pulled his calf muscle. He has gone out of the ground to receive treatment. Seems unlikely that he will be bowling further in this match.
11.1 overs: WICKET! Henriques provides the breakthrough. Saha is out. Slower ball, Saha looked to pull it but ended up top-edging the ball to square leg. Wriddhiman Saha c Hooda b Henriques 27 (23b 3x4 0x6).
10.1 overs: 50 up for Hashim Amla in 30 balls. It is his maiden IPL fifty.
10 overs: Kings XI are going at a good pace. Amla and Saha have stitched a good partnership and are looking quite good at the moment. 30 runs came in the last four overs. Kings XI Punjab 77/1. Saha 21 (19b 2x4 0x6), Amla 49 (29b 7x4 1x6), Yuvraj 1-0-11-0, Karn 2-0-9-0.
6 overs: Both KXIP and SRH have shared the spoils of the Powerplay. Sunrisers bowled well to not allow too many runs and they got the wicket of Murali Vijay too. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab have got a fairly good score on the board without losing too many wickets. Kings XI Punjab 47/1. HM Amla32 (18b 5x4 1x6)
- WP Saha8 (6b 1x4 0x6)
- BCJ Cutting1-0-10-0
- Mustafizur Rahman1-0-4-1
4.2 overs: WICKET! Mustafizur Rahman right on the money. Struck on his second ball of the match. Outfoxed Murali Vijay with his slower one. Murali Vijay c Warner b Mustafizur Rahman 6 (12b 0x4 0x6).
Hashim Amla and Murali Vijay in their positions. Bhuvneshwar has the ball. Amla to face the first ball.
CHANGES
KXIP have brought in Anureet Singh for KC Cariappa.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced Kane Williamson and Barinder Sran with Ben Cutting and Karn Sharma.
PLAYING XIs
Kings XI Punjab: M Vijay, HM Amla, GJ Maxwell, DA Miller, MP Stoinis, WP Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, AR Patel, MM Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Anureet Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: DA Warner, S Dhawan, MC Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, NV Ojha, DJ Hooda, BCJ Cutting, KV Sharma, B Kumar, A Nehra, Mustafizur Rahman.
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bat.
