KINGS XI PUNJAB (KXIP) vs DELHI DAREDEVILS (DD) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 MOHALI

LIVE SCORE | KXIP vs DD | IPL 2016 | MOHALI
Delhi Daredevils innings
20 overs: 15 runs off Sandeep's over but that wasn't enough. KXIP beat Daredevils by 9 runs.
19 overs: Brilliant over by Mohit. Just 3 runs. Match is almost out of Daredevils' hands. Delhi Daredevils 157/5 (25 runs required from 6 balls).
18 overs: 12 runs off the over but that won't be enough for Daredevils. Delhi Daredevils 154/5 (28 runs required from 12 balls).
17.5 overs: WICKET! Brathwaite couldn't clear it. Caught well inside the boundary. This will hurt Daredevils' chase. Good over by Sandeep Sharma. Carlos Brathwaite c Gurkeerat Singh b Sandeep Sharma 12 (6b 1x4 1x6).
17 overs: Smart bowling by Stoinis. He gave only 4 runs in the over and dismissed Billings. Good use of slower balls. Delhi Daredevils 142/4 (40 runs required from 18 balls).
16.5 overs: WICKET! Sam Billings is out. Outfoxed by Stoinis. Sam Billings c †Saha b Stoinis 6 (9b 0x4 0x6).
16 overs: Successful over by Cariappa. Just 6 runs off it and he got a wicket too. Delhi Daredevils 138/3 (44 runs required from 24 balls).
15.3 overs: WICKET! Miller finally takes a catch. Nair is out. Cariappa gets the wicket. Karun Nair c Miller b Cariappa 23 (25b 1x4 0x6).
15 overs: Good over by Mohit Sharma. He almost dismissed Nair but Miller dropped the catch the deep. Delhi Daredevils 132/2 (50 runs required from 30 balls).
14 overs: Most expensive over of the innings so far but Stoinis dismissed Samson. 17 runs off it. Delhi Daredevils 128/2 (54 runs required from 36 balls). Nair 19 (18b 1x4 0x6), Billings 1 (1b 0x4 0x6), Stoinis 3-0-37-2, Axar 4-0-32-0.
13.4 overs: WICKET! Samson missed his fifty by just 1 runs. Looked to thump Stoinis over long-on for SIX but the ball went high in the air, didn't cover much distance. Sanju Samson c Maxwell b Stoinis 49 (35b 4x4 1x6).
13 overs: Axar gave only 6 runs in the over. Run rate is climbing fast. Delhi Daredevils 111/1 (71 runs required from 42 balls).
12 overs: Two young batsmen -- Samson and Nair -- are in the middle for Daredevils. Can they keep the chase on track? 8 runs of Sandeep Sharma's over. Delhi Daredevils 105/1 (77 runs required from 48 balls).
11 overs: 6 runs off Axar's over. Delhi Daredevils 97/1 (85 runs required from 54 balls).
10 overs: Samson hit Cariappa for a SIX and FOUR in the over. Big over for Daredevils. 15 runs off it. Delhi Daredevils 76/1 (106 runs required from 11 overs).
9 overs: Effects of De Kock's wicket. Just 5 runs off Axar Patel's over. His previous over fetched 16 runs for Daredevils. Delhi Daredevils 76/1 (106 runs required from 11 overs).
8 overs: 9 runs and a wicket from the over. Delhi Daredevils 71/1 (111 runs required from 12 overs).
7.5 overs: WICKET! Big wicket for KXIP. Stoinis removes De Kock. Soft dismissal. Q de Kock c Patel b Stoinis 52 (30b 6x4 2x6).
7.1 overs: FIFTY up for Quinton de Kock in just 27 balls.
7 overs: Another good over for Daredevils. De Kock helped in collecting 11 runs from Cariappa's over. Delhi Daredevils 62/0 (120 runs required from 13 overs). de Kock 45 (26b 6x4 1x6), Samson 14 (16b 1x4 0x6), Cariappa 2-0-17-0, Patel 1-0-16-0.
6 overs: De Kock has changed gears it seems. 16 runs off Axar Patel's first over. Hit him for a SIX and a FOUR. Delhi Daredevils 51/0 (131 runs required from 14 overs).
5 overs: First big over Daredevils. 10 runs off Stoinis over. De Kock is the chief boundary hitter for Daredevils. He hit two in this over. Delhi Daredevils 35/0 (147 runs required from 15 overs).
4 overs: Another average over for Delhi Daredevils. 7 runs off Mohit's over. De Kock again hit a FOUR in the over but couldn't make it a big one. Delhi Daredevils 23/0 (159 runs required from 16 overs).
3 overs: Despite a FOUR in the over, only six runs were scored. Good over by Cariappa. Delhi Daredevils 16/0 (166 runs required from 17 overs).
2 overs: Delhi Daredevils openers seem cautious. No attempt at expensive shots. 7 runs off Mohit Sharma's over. Delhi Daredevils 10/0 (172 runs required from 18 overs).
1 over: 3 runs off the first over by Sandeep Sharma. Good over. Delhi Daredevils 3/0 (179 runs required from 19 overs).
Players are in for the second essay of the match. Quinton de Kock and Sanju Samson to open the innings for Delhi Daredevils. Sandeep Sharma has the ball.
There is a lot of dew on the ground. Will 182 be enough for KXIP bowlers to win this match.
Kings XI Punjab innings
20 overs: Excellent over for KXIP to finish their innings. 13 runs off it. Axar Patel hit a SIX in the over. KXIP 185/5.
19 overs: Expensive over by Shami. He started with a wicket but leaked too many runs in the over. 16 off it. Kings XI Punjab 168/5.
18.1 overs: WICKET! Saha also goes. Two in two for Daredevils. Wicket for Shami. Wriddhiman Saha c Morris b Mohammed Shami 52 (33b 7x4 0x6).
18 overs: Excellent over by Morris. Just 5 runs and a wicket. Kings XI Punjab 152/4.
17.6 overs: WICKET! Maxwell is gone. Morris gets his wicket. Glenn Maxwell b Morris 16 (11b 0x4 1x6).
17.1 overs: FIFTY up for Saha in just 29 balls.
17 overs: Maxwell can't be kept quite. He hit Mishra for a SIX off the first ball of the over and then went on to collect three doubles for 12 runs from the over. Kings XI Punjab 147/3.
16 overs: Saha slammed three consecutive FOURS off Zaheer in the over. A very expensive over by Zaheer. Kings XI Punjab 135/3.
15 overs: Saha has taken over the role of aggressor after Stoinis' departure. He hit Mishra for two boundaries in the over to collect 13 runs. Kings XI Punjab 119/3.
14 overs: Zaheer is a leader in true sense of the word. Excellent over. Got rid of Stoinis in the over and gave just 5 runs. Kings XI Punjab 106/3.
13.5 overs: WICKET! Stoinis is out. Length ball, Stoinis looked to clear the long-0n boundary but couldn't time it well. Zaheer gets the wicket. Marcus Stoinis c Samson b Khan 52 (44b 3x4 2x6).
13.2 overs: FIFTY up for Stoinis in 42 balls.
13 overs: 8 runs off Mishra's over. Saha hit a brilliant inside out shot for a boundary. Kings XI Punjab 101/2. Saha 22 (16b 2x4 0x6), Stoinis 49 (41b 3x4 2x6), Mishra 2-0-12-0, Brathwaite 2-0-20-0.
12 overs: Stoinis smashed Brathwaite for a SIX and a FOUR in the over to collect 13 runs. Stoinis is driving the Kings XI Punjab's scoring at the moment. Kings XI Punjab 93/2. Stoinis 47 (38b 3x4 2x6), Saha 16 (13b 1x4 0x6), Brathwaite 2-0-20-0, Mishra 1-0-4-0.
11 overs: Amit Mishra brought in by Zaheer after 10 overs. That shows how much Daredevils depend on Mishra's overs. 4 runs off the over. Kings XI Punjab 80/2.
10 overs: Good first over by Brathwaite. 7 runs off it. Didn't allow any boundary in the over. Kings XI Punjab 76/2. Stoinis 32 (30b 2x4 1x6), Saha 14 (9b 1x4 0x6), Brathwaite 1-0-7-0, Nadeem 4-0-30-0.
9 overs: A brilliant SIX by Stoinis in the over. 13 runs off Nadeem's over. Kings XI Punjab 69/2.
8 overs: Saha's excellent square cut to boundary helped KXIP collect 8 runs from Shami's over. Kings XI Punjab 56/2.
7 overs: Good over by Nadeem. He created pressure on Amla and that resulted in him getting run out. Kings XI Punjab 48/2.
6.6 overs: WICKET! This will hurt Kings XI. Hashim Amla is run out. Unfortunate way of getting out in your debut match. Hashim Amla run out 1 (5b 0x4 0x6).
6 overs: Two back-to-back good overs for Daredevils. It's good mini comeback in the match after Vijay-Stoinis played a rapid cricket in the initial overs. Just 5 off Morris' over and he got a wicket too. Kings XI Punjab 45/1.
5.4 overs: WICKET! Murali Vijay is out. Chris Morris provides the first breakthrough. He didn't need to play that slog. Runs were coming easily for them. Murali Vijay c Brathwaite b Morris 25 (16b 4x4 0x6).
5 overs: Excellent over by Zaheer Khan. Just 4 runs off it. Kings XI Punjab 40/0. Vijay 21 (13b 3x4 0x6), Stoinis 19 (17b 3x4 0x6), Khan 1-0-4-0, Morris 1-0-12-0.
4 overs: Vijay and Stoinis are playing a rapid pace at the moment. They have provided a good start. They need to keep it going. Kings XI Punjab 36/0. Vijay 20 (10b 3x4 0x6), Stoinis 16 (14b 3x4 0x6), Morris 1-0-12-0, Nadeem 2-0-14-0.
3 overs: Very good over for KXIP. 13 runs off it. Vijay and Stoinis sorted out Nadeem very well. Two FOURS in the over, one each by Vijay and Stoinis. Kings XI Punjab 24/0. Stoinis 7 (10b 1x4 0x6), Vijay 17 (8b 3x4 0x6), Nadeem 2-0-14-0, Shami 1-0-10-0.
2 overs: Two exquisite shots by Vijay to boundary earned his team 10 runs in the over. Expensive over by Shami. Kings XI Punjab 11/0.
1 over: Excellent over by Nadeem. Just 1 run in the over. He has provided a good start. Kings XI Punjab 1/0.
Let's play. Players are in. Murali Vijay and Marcus Stoinis -- KXIP openers -- have marked their guards. Daredevils to start with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.
PLAYING XIs
Kings XI Punjab: M Vijay, MP Stoinis, HM Amla, GJ Maxwell, DA Miller, WP Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, AR Patel, MM Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, KC Cariappa.
Delhi Daredevils: Q de Kock, RR Pant, SV Samson, KK Nair, CR Brathwaite, CH Morris, SW Billings, A Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Z Khan, S Nadeem.
TOSS: Delhi Daredevil win toss and opted to bowl first against hosts Kings XI Punjab.
STATS: Sandeep Sharka has bowled 74 dot balls in IPL 2016. Only Mumbai Indians' Mitchell McClenaghan has bowled more dot balls than Sandeep -- 85.
STATS: When Imran Tahir dismissed MS Dhoni in Delhi Daredevils' previous match, he completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket. That made Tahir the first South African spinner to reach the landmark.
We are minutes away from the toss.
Good evening everyone. This is 36th match of the IPL 2016.
SQUADS
Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (C), Mayank Agarwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwait, Nathan Coulter Nile, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Akhil Harwardkar, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Iyer, Manipal Lamror, Chama Milind, Amit Mishra, Mohammad Shami, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Rishabh Pant, Pratyush Singh, Sanju Samson, Pawan Suyal, Jayant Yadav.
Kings XI Punjab: Murali Vijay (captain), Hashim Amla, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Sandeep Sharma, Anureet Singh, Armaan Jaffer, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Rishi Dhawan, Mitchell Johnson, Nikhil Naik, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Shradul Thakur and Manan Vohra.
PREVIEW
After a below-par effort against Pune Supergiants, the Delhi Darevils will be looking to hit the straps rightaway with their prime players set to comeback in the playing XI as they take on wooden spooners Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter.
After three horrendous season, the Daredevils have had a decent outing so far under Rahul Dravid's mentorship and Zaheer Khan's captaincy, having won five of their eight games and are placed third in the eight-team table.
There has been no standout performer as such but contributions from most of the players in their five victories has made it clear that Dravid's men are certainly not dependant on any one individual to carry the team forward.
The team has set a new template taking the 'Horses for Courses' theory to an altogether new level with only three Indian players -- leg-spinner Amit Mishra, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and top-order player Karun Nair getting a start in all the eight matches. All the other players have been either rested or replaced during the course of the tournament so far.
For Delhi though, the biggest question will be where would they fit their Rs 8.5 crore buy Pawan Negi.
Every year, the GMR-owned franchise have had a buy that has defied logic and the player has inevitably come a cropper.
Negi's 51 runs in 6 innings and a total of 6 overs for 65 runs in 6 matches without a wicket would have raised many more questions had the team repeated its dismal performances of the past editions.
On paper, Daredevils are overwhelming favourites against a Kings XI Punjab side, who have neither shown stomach for a fight nor any kind of proper homework to take on the opposition.
More so, the mistakes have been repeated, they have pressed the panic button by replacing David Miller as the skipper, which has done little to change the fortune of their team.
The positive aspect of the Daredevils team however has been their ability to stick to the basics and a testimony to the fact is five wins.
Delhi would hope Zaheer gets back into action quickly as he has managed to get early breakthroughs and has been impressive in the death overs in some of the matches.
Also his captaincy and the role of a bowling mentor that he executes in a wonderful manner was missed in the last match.
Another man who was missed is batting mainstay Quinton De Kock has been scoring runs consistently. De Kock was given a much-needed rest so that he could cope up with the gruelling schedule.
Youngsters Samson and Rishabh Pant will need to play big knocks to make an impact.
In their first leg face-off, Daredevils coasted to an eight-wicket win after restricting the opposition to 119 runs.
Punjab also have a poor track record on their home turf having lost three games, though they won one against Pune.
KXIP which looked to have gained some confidence from their 23-run win against table toppers Gujarat Lions, were quick to fritter away their advantage in their last match when they lost by 7 runs chasing Kolkata Knight Rider's score of 164.
Chinks in their batting and inconsistencies in their performance were exposed once again, something which has troubled the Punjab outfit in virtually every edition of the cash-awash league.
In the previous game against KKR played at Eden Gardens, the KXIP showed their weakness to over-depend on one or two batsmen to help them cross the line.
Fall of Glenn Maxwell, who is back in form again and looked to single handedly take the match away from KKR (42-ball 68), sealed the fate for KXIP.
Punjab outfit recently changed skipper David Miller apparently to take pressure off him, but he too is struggling and it was evident when he made only 13 of 18 balls against KKR.
The newly appointed captain Murali Vijay also failed with the bat against KKR, even as top order batsmen like Manan Vohra and Marcus Stoinis also failed to make the cut.
Having notched up a hat-trick in the current IPL, all-rounder Axar Patel has emerged as key player for the Kings XI and the team would be once again hoping a top performance from him.
Medium pacers Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, and Stoinis' presence bolsters the KXIP bowling, but once again much will depend on the show by their batters because on most occasions they turn out to be the villain spoiling their team's chance.
With their Aussie batsman Shaun Marsh ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury, it remains to be seen how much South African import Hashim Amla, who has just joined KXIP campaign, can do at this stage to boost the team's prospects.
For CRICKET News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 May 2016 04:48 PM