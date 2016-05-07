KINGS XI PUNJAB (KXIP) vs DELHI DAREDEVILS (DD) LIVE SCORE IPL 2016 MOHALI

LIVE SCORE | KXIP vs DD | IPL 2016 | MOHALI

Delhi Daredevils innings

20 overs:

KXIP beat Daredevils by 9 runs.

19 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 157/5

18 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 154/5

17.5 overs:

17 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 142/4

16.5 overs:

16 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 138/3

15.3 overs:

15 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 132/2

14 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 128/2

Nair

19 (18b 1x4 0x6),

Billings

1 (1b 0x4 0x6),

Stoinis

3-0-37-2,

Axar

4-0-32-0.

13.4 overs:

13 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 111/1

12 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 105/1

11 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 97/1

10 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 76/1

9 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 76/1

8 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 71/1

7.5 overs:

7.1 overs:

7 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 62/0

de Kock

45 (26b 6x4 1x6),

Samson

14 (16b 1x4 0x6),

Cariappa

2-0-17-0,

Patel

1-0-16-0.

6 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 51/0

5 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 35/0

4 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 23/0

3 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 16/0

2 overs:

Delhi Daredevils 10/0

1 over:

Delhi Daredevils 3/0

Kings XI Punjab innings

20 overs:

19 overs:

18.1 overs:

18 overs:

17.6 overs:

17.1 overs:

17 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 147/3.

16 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 135/3.

15 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 119/3.

14 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 106/3.

13.5 overs:

13.2 overs: FIFTY

13 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 101/2.

Saha

22 (16b 2x4 0x6),

Stoinis

49 (41b 3x4 2x6),

Mishra

2-0-12-0,

Brathwaite

2-0-20-0.

12 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 93/2.

Stoinis

47 (38b 3x4 2x6),

Saha

16 (13b 1x4 0x6),

Brathwaite

2-0-20-0,

Mishra

1-0-4-0.

11 overs:

ings XI Punjab 80/2.

10 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 76/2.

Stoinis

32 (30b 2x4 1x6),

Saha

14 (9b 1x4 0x6),

Brathwaite

1-0-7-0,

Nadeem

4-0-30-0.

9 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 69/2.

8 overs:

7 overs:

6.6 overs:

6 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 45/1.

5.4 overs:

5 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 40/0.

Vijay

21 (13b 3x4 0x6),

Stoinis

19 (17b 3x4 0x6),

Khan

1-0-4-0,

Morris

1-0-12-0.

4 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 36/0.

Vijay

20 (10b 3x4 0x6),

Stoinis

16 (14b 3x4 0x6),

Morris

1-0-12-0,

Nadeem

2-0-14-0.

3 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 24/0.

Stoinis

7 (10b 1x4 0x6),

Vijay

17 (8b 3x4 0x6),

Nadeem

2-0-14-0,

Shami

1-0-10-0.

2 overs:

Kings XI Punjab 11/0.

1 over:

Kings XI Punjab 1/0.

15 runs off Sandeep's over but that wasn't enough.Brilliant over by Mohit. Just 3 runs. Match is almost out of Daredevils' hands.12 runs off the over but that won't be enough for Daredevils.Brathwaite couldn't clear it. Caught well inside the boundary. This will hurt Daredevils' chase. Good over by Sandeep Sharma.Smart bowling by Stoinis. He gave only 4 runs in the over and dismissed Billings. Good use of slower balls.Sam Billings is out. Outfoxed by Stoinis.Successful over by Cariappa. Just 6 runs off it and he got a wicket too.Miller finally takes a catch. Nair is out. Cariappa gets the wicket.Good over by Mohit Sharma. He almost dismissed Nair but Miller dropped the catch the deep.Most expensive over of the innings so far but Stoinis dismissed Samson. 17 runs off it.Samson missed his fifty by just 1 runs. Looked to thump Stoinis over long-on for SIX but the ball went high in the air, didn't cover much distance.Axar gave only 6 runs in the over. Run rate is climbing fast.Two young batsmen -- Samson and Nair -- are in the middle for Daredevils. Can they keep the chase on track? 8 runs of Sandeep Sharma's over.6 runs off Axar's over.Samson hit Cariappa for a SIX and FOUR in the over. Big over for Daredevils. 15 runs off it.Effects of De Kock's wicket. Just 5 runs off Axar Patel's over. His previous over fetched 16 runs for Daredevils.9 runs and a wicket from the over.Big wicket for KXIP. Stoinis removes De Kock. Soft dismissal.up for Quinton de Kock in just 27 balls.Another good over for Daredevils. De Kock helped in collecting 11 runs from Cariappa's over.De Kock has changed gears it seems. 16 runs off Axar Patel's first over. Hit him for a SIX and a FOUR.First big over Daredevils. 10 runs off Stoinis over. De Kock is the chief boundary hitter for Daredevils. He hit two in this over.Another average over for Delhi Daredevils. 7 runs off Mohit's over. De Kock again hit a FOUR in the over but couldn't make it a big one.Despite a FOUR in the over, only six runs were scored. Good over by Cariappa.Delhi Daredevils openers seem cautious. No attempt at expensive shots. 7 runs off Mohit Sharma's over.3 runs off the first over by Sandeep Sharma. Good over.Players are in for the second essay of the match. Quinton de Kock and Sanju Samson to open the innings for Delhi Daredevils. Sandeep Sharma has the ball.There is a lot of dew on the ground. Will 182 be enough for KXIP bowlers to win this match.Excellent over for KXIP to finish their innings. 13 runs off it. Axar Patel hit a SIX in the over.Expensive over by Shami. He started with a wicket but leaked too many runs in the over. 16 off it.Saha also goes. Two in two for Daredevils. Wicket for Shami.Excellent over by Morris. Just 5 runs and a wicket.Maxwell is gone. Morris gets his wicket.up for Saha in just 29 balls.Maxwell can't be kept quite. He hit Mishra for a SIX off the first ball of the over and then went on to collect three doubles for 12 runs from the over.Saha slammed three consecutive FOURS off Zaheer in the over. A very expensive over by Zaheer.Saha has taken over the role of aggressor after Stoinis' departure. He hit Mishra for two boundaries in the over to collect 13 runs.Zaheer is a leader in true sense of the word. Excellent over. Got rid of Stoinis in the over and gave just 5 runs.Stoinis is out. Length ball, Stoinis looked to clear the long-0n boundary but couldn't time it well. Zaheer gets the wicket.up for Stoinis in 42 balls.8 runs off Mishra's over. Saha hit a brilliant inside out shot for a boundary.Stoinis smashed Brathwaite for a SIX and a FOUR in the over to collect 13 runs. Stoinis is driving the Kings XI Punjab's scoring at the moment.Amit Mishra brought in by Zaheer after 10 overs. That shows how much Daredevils depend on Mishra's overs. 4 runs off the over.Good first over by Brathwaite. 7 runs off it. Didn't allow any boundary in the over.A brilliant SIX by Stoinis in the over. 13 runs off Nadeem's over.Saha's excellent square cut to boundary helped KXIP collect 8 runs from Shami's over.Good over by Nadeem. He created pressure on Amla and that resulted in him getting run out.This will hurt Kings XI. Hashim Amla is run out. Unfortunate way of getting out in your debut match.Two back-to-back good overs for Daredevils. It's good mini comeback in the match after Vijay-Stoinis played a rapid cricket in the initial overs. Just 5 off Morris' over and he got a wicket too.Murali Vijay is out. Chris Morris provides the first breakthrough. He didn't need to play that slog. Runs were coming easily for them.Excellent over by Zaheer Khan. Just 4 runs off it.Vijay and Stoinis are playing a rapid pace at the moment. They have provided a good start. They need to keep it going.Very good over for KXIP. 13 runs off it. Vijay and Stoinis sorted out Nadeem very well. Two FOURS in the over, one each by Vijay and Stoinis.Two exquisite shots by Vijay to boundary earned his team 10 runs in the over. Expensive over by Shami.Excellent over by Nadeem. Just 1 run in the over. He has provided a good start.Let's play. Players are in. Murali Vijay and Marcus Stoinis -- KXIP openers -- have marked their guards. Daredevils to start with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.M Vijay, MP Stoinis, HM Amla, GJ Maxwell, DA Miller, WP Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, AR Patel, MM Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, KC Cariappa.Q de Kock, RR Pant, SV Samson, KK Nair, CR Brathwaite, CH Morris, SW Billings, A Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Z Khan, S Nadeem.Delhi Daredevil win toss and opted to bowl first against hosts Kings XI Punjab.Sandeep Sharka has bowled 74 dot balls in IPL 2016. Only Mumbai Indians' Mitchell McClenaghan has bowled more dot balls than Sandeep -- 85.When Imran Tahir dismissed MS Dhoni in Delhi Daredevils' previous match, he completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket. That made Tahir the first South African spinner to reach the landmark.We are minutes away from the toss.Good evening everyone. This is 36th match of the IPL 2016.Zaheer Khan (C), Mayank Agarwal, Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwait, Nathan Coulter Nile, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Akhil Harwardkar, Imran Tahir, Shreyas Iyer, Manipal Lamror, Chama Milind, Amit Mishra, Mohammad Shami, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Rishabh Pant, Pratyush Singh, Sanju Samson, Pawan Suyal, Jayant Yadav.Murali Vijay (captain), Hashim Amla, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Sandeep Sharma, Anureet Singh, Armaan Jaffer, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Rishi Dhawan, Mitchell Johnson, Nikhil Naik, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Shradul Thakur and Manan Vohra.After a below-par effort against Pune Supergiants, the Delhi Darevils will be looking to hit the straps rightaway with their prime players set to comeback in the playing XI as they take on wooden spooners Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter.After three horrendous season, the Daredevils have had a decent outing so far under Rahul Dravid's mentorship and Zaheer Khan's captaincy, having won five of their eight games and are placed third in the eight-team table.There has been no standout performer as such but contributions from most of the players in their five victories has made it clear that Dravid's men are certainly not dependant on any one individual to carry the team forward.The team has set a new template taking the 'Horses for Courses' theory to an altogether new level with only three Indian players -- leg-spinner Amit Mishra, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and top-order player Karun Nair getting a start in all the eight matches. All the other players have been either rested or replaced during the course of the tournament so far.For Delhi though, the biggest question will be where would they fit their Rs 8.5 crore buy Pawan Negi.Every year, the GMR-owned franchise have had a buy that has defied logic and the player has inevitably come a cropper.Negi's 51 runs in 6 innings and a total of 6 overs for 65 runs in 6 matches without a wicket would have raised many more questions had the team repeated its dismal performances of the past editions.On paper, Daredevils are overwhelming favourites against a Kings XI Punjab side, who have neither shown stomach for a fight nor any kind of proper homework to take on the opposition.More so, the mistakes have been repeated, they have pressed the panic button by replacing David Miller as the skipper, which has done little to change the fortune of their team.The positive aspect of the Daredevils team however has been their ability to stick to the basics and a testimony to the fact is five wins.Delhi would hope Zaheer gets back into action quickly as he has managed to get early breakthroughs and has been impressive in the death overs in some of the matches.Also his captaincy and the role of a bowling mentor that he executes in a wonderful manner was missed in the last match.Another man who was missed is batting mainstay Quinton De Kock has been scoring runs consistently. De Kock was given a much-needed rest so that he could cope up with the gruelling schedule.Youngsters Samson and Rishabh Pant will need to play big knocks to make an impact.In their first leg face-off, Daredevils coasted to an eight-wicket win after restricting the opposition to 119 runs.Punjab also have a poor track record on their home turf having lost three games, though they won one against Pune.KXIP which looked to have gained some confidence from their 23-run win against table toppers Gujarat Lions, were quick to fritter away their advantage in their last match when they lost by 7 runs chasing Kolkata Knight Rider's score of 164.Chinks in their batting and inconsistencies in their performance were exposed once again, something which has troubled the Punjab outfit in virtually every edition of the cash-awash league.In the previous game against KKR played at Eden Gardens, the KXIP showed their weakness to over-depend on one or two batsmen to help them cross the line.Fall of Glenn Maxwell, who is back in form again and looked to single handedly take the match away from KKR (42-ball 68), sealed the fate for KXIP.Punjab outfit recently changed skipper David Miller apparently to take pressure off him, but he too is struggling and it was evident when he made only 13 of 18 balls against KKR.The newly appointed captain Murali Vijay also failed with the bat against KKR, even as top order batsmen like Manan Vohra and Marcus Stoinis also failed to make the cut.Having notched up a hat-trick in the current IPL, all-rounder Axar Patel has emerged as key player for the Kings XI and the team would be once again hoping a top performance from him.Medium pacers Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, and Stoinis' presence bolsters the KXIP bowling, but once again much will depend on the show by their batters because on most occasions they turn out to be the villain spoiling their team's chance.With their Aussie batsman Shaun Marsh ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury, it remains to be seen how much South African import Hashim Amla, who has just joined KXIP campaign, can do at this stage to boost the team's prospects.