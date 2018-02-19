Khan leads Afghanistan to thumping series win

Sharjah Rashid Khan’s all-round performance led Afghanistan to a thumping 146-run win over Zimbabwe in the final ODI at Sharjah. Afghanistan won the series 4-1.

After winning the toss and batting first, Afghanistan posted 241-9 from their 50 overs, before bowling out Zimbabwe for just 95.

The two teams meet again in Zimbabwe at the 2019 World Cup qualifiers next month, with the Asian side clear favourites to qualify for the tournament in England and Wales based on the evidence of this series.

The 19-year-old Khan struck a 29-ball 43, before taking the final three wickets to fall to finish with figures of 3-13. Khan was adjudged Player of the Series for picking up 16 wickets in five matches.

Scores in brief:

Afghanistan 241-9 in 50 overs (Javed Ahmadi 76, Rahmat Shah 59, Rashid Khan 43) v Zimbabwe 95 in 32.1 overs (Rashid Khan 3-13)