Kevin Pietersen announces retirement from Big Bash League

Star English batsman Kevin Pietersen has confirmed that the current Big Bash League will be his last following the Melbourne Stars’ six-wicket loss to the Renegades in the MCG derby.

"I'm done and dusted, playing days," Pietersen told reporters after the match.

The 37-year-old also asserted that he will retire from all forms of cricket by the end of this year. He is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League.

"You get to that time in your career when you think 'do I want this?' I want it desperately at the moment ... but I don't think I will want it in 10 months' time. I just don't see myself wanting to play cricket in December." said KP.

The flamboyant batsman had nothing but all praises for his franchise Melbourne Stars. He told reporters that he would like to stay involved with the Stars.

"This franchise has been so good for me at the end of my career. I've loved every single day I've been in Melbourne. "I love Melbourne and I've actually really grown to love Australia and have a really good rapport with a lot of the Australian public. So to have some sort of involvement in the Stars going forward, because of how much I love this club, would be something of immense value to me." said 37 year old.

Pietersen also mentioned that he would honour playing commitments with the Pakistan Super League and in South Africa.