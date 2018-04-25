Kaul reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct

New Delhi: Pacer Siddharth Kaul who played a crucial role in his team’s victory against Mubmbai Indians on Tuesday has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

Although the official communication didn’t categorically specify the incident behind the punishment but Kaul got a bit carried away while celebrating the dismissal of Mumbai spinner Mayanka Markande in the 16th over of the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium last night.

"Mr. Kaul admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," read an IPL media advisory.

After providing a terrific start, Kaul in the latter part of MI’s run chase picked three crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenagha and Mayank Markande turning the match around in his side’s favour.

Kaul ended with match with figures of 3 for 23 in his quota of 4 overs in the low scoring game.

Kaul has been in fine form so far in the season, taking nine wickets in six games.