Karthik reveals dream to play for Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who rose to stardom after guiding India to a sensational victory with a last-ball six to lift the Nidahas Trophy, says he dreams of playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

He might have been given the task to lead two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournaments 11th edition but it seems his heart stills beats for his home franchise.

"Heart of hearts, I thought I'll be playing for CSK from the very first year. It's been 10 years and it has never happened. The dream is getting smaller by the day. I don’t know if I'll ever play for CSK," he was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

However, he is now focused on taking the Kolkata based franchise forward and fill a massive void left by former skipper Gautam Gambhir

"I have been born and brought up in the city and would have loved to play for the Chennai team. But today, I have got the opportunity to lead an IPL team which is a big honour and I’d like to do justice to that. I think Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai have very loyal fans," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be the sixth IPL franchise for the 32-year-old after having offered his services for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, KingsXI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions over last 10 years.

Karthik will have an enviable task when leads the Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time during the season opener on April 8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.