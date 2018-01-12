Karnataka end Tamil Nadu's winning streak in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi: Riding on Karun Nair’s stupendous ton and leggie Praveen Dubey’s four-for, Karnataka thrashed Tamil Nadu by 78 runs to end their winning streak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 South Zone tournament on Friday.

Having put in to bat first, Karnataka’s Karun Nair played a brilliant 111-run knock to help side post a modest 179/9 in 20 overs.

But, no other Karnataka batsman crossed the 20 digit-mark against the solid Tamil Nadu bowling attack.

TN’s Rookie Athisayaraj Davidson clinched five-wicket haul and played an important role in restricting Karnataka to 179.

Tamil Nadu led by Vijay Shankar were later bowled out for 101 in just 16.3 overs. Though, Shankar (20) and Washington Sundar (34) showed grit in the middle but could guide their team home.

Praveen Dubey managed a four-wicket haul for Karnataka. Sundar was his victim as he ran through Tamil Nadu’s batting line up to finish with 4/19.