Kapil backs Shami, questions timing of match-fixing allegation by his wife

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be far from over for Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. In yet another scintillating charge, wife Hasin Jahan has accused the 27-year-old of fixing matches. On Thursday evening Shami’s wife also registered a case against him with the Kolkata police.

Speaking exclusively to Wah Cricket former India captain Kapil Dev dismissed the latest set of charges. Kapil said that the charges are being levelled to malign the image of the cricketer. Furious Kapil also questioned the timing of the allegations.

“I refuse to believe the allegations that have been levelled by Shami’s wife. If she knew about match-fixing then why didn’t she report about it earlier? When the relationship was fine, why was she silent then? There is an investigation team. Let them do their work. If Shami has done something like this then it is unacceptable and disgraceful. Shami is a brilliant hard working cricketer. I agree that his personal relationship is in trouble currently but such kind of allegations by his wife are nasty and sickening until proven, Kapil said.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview to ABP News, Hasin Jahan said, “If Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have evidence which proves that he accepted money from Mohammed Bhai. Shami has to clarify why accepted that money.”

On Wednesday, Shami’s contract was put on hold by BCCI after wife accused the Indian pacer with heinous charges of multiple extra-marital affair and domestic abuse.

The 27-year-old has already dismissed the reports terming the series of events as a conspiracy to ruin his game. Shami said all the allegations levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan were "baseless".