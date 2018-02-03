Kalra delighted after U19 World Cup win

New Delhi: Manjot Kalra smashed an unbeaten hundred to guide India to the historic fourth U19 World Cup title and he has credited the Oval Bay wicket which made his job easier.

Kalra fired 102-ball 101 to secure 8-wicket victory over Australia. The 19-year-old became the only second Indian after Unmukht Chand to score a hundred in the finals of the elite tournament.

"I enjoyed it a lot. The conditions were good. Not a difficult wicket, it was flat and good to bat on," Kalra told the media after the final.

"It's been a great environment within the team and I've enjoyed that," he added.

Kalra was adjudged the man of the match for his efforts with the bat while compatriot Shubman Gill took home the player of the tournament award.

India thus became the first nation to win the ICC U19 World Cup four times. They had earlier won the title in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Australia are second on the list with three titles.