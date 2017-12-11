Triple H does 'Bhangra' with Jinder Mahal; Varun Dhawan meets WWE stars

"With the very beautiful and hard as nails Sasha Banks. Thanks for making sure there weren't any shadows," Varun wrote alongside a selfie with Banks.
He later shared a photograph with the Indo-Canadian wrestler Jinder Mahal and described him as humble.
"With the very humble and down-to-earth Jinder Mahal... Excited about the show," he tweeted.
Popular wrestler Triple H said it was great meeting the "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" star and added: "Hope you enjoyed your first time in a WWE ring!"
Varun, an ardent fan of WWE, even took photographs with Triple H.
The WWE Live event was held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
Triple H beat Jinder Mahal in WWE Live event
Paul Michael Levesque, better known by the ring name Triple H, defeated former champion Jinder Mahal in the marquee clash of the WWE Live event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.
In the final match of the event, Jinder and Triple H displayed their class and entertained the jam-packed stadium, which was rooting more for the Triple H.
Initially it was all Jinder. The Indo-Canadian boxer thrashed Triple H all over the ring. He was also helped by the Singh Brothers but soon, the 48-year-old US player bounced back and started troubling the 31-year-old Jinder.
Triple H also displayed his signature moves.
Jinder survived Triple H's finishing move once but at the end, the US player again came up with that move and sealed the match. Triple H grabbed and twisted Jinder's arms behind him and slammed him on to the mat to finish the match.
After losing the match, when Jinder was walking away, Triple H called him back to the ring and praised him.
Triple H also said India is in good hands and despite criticism, the Indo-Canadian player has earned his respect. (WATCH JINDER MAHAL AND TRIPLE H PERFORM 'BHANGRA')
Mahal, on the other hand, thanked people in Punjabi and Hindi and promised that the next time WWE comes to India, he will be the champion.
In the other matches of the event, India's Jeet Rama and Kishan Rafter won their tag team match.
In another big tag team match, The Shield consisting of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe, Sheamus and Cesaro.
In WWE Raw Womens' Championship match, Alexa Bliss overpowered Sasha Banks.
Kane, who was up against Braun Strowman in another match, disqualified from the match as he brought chairs and tables into the contest.
First Published: 11 Dec 2017 01:46 PM