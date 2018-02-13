 Jhulan Goswami ruled out of South Africa T20 series
Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the entire T20 series against South Africa with a heel injury.

New Delhi: Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the entire T20 series against South Africa with a heel injury.

"Goswami suffered a heel injury and underwent an MRI scan on Monday," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with a local doctor felt that she needs rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone. Upon her return, Goswami will consult a foot expert and will undergo her rehab process at the NCA in Bengaluru," it added.

Goswami picked up five wickets in the preceding three-match ODI series which India won 2-1.

She did not feature in the third and final ODI after India had already secured the series. During the second ODI, she became the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets.

