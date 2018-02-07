 Jhulan Goswami becomes first female cricketer to claim 200 ODI wickets
Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami created history by becoming the first female cricketer to claim ODI wickets on Wednesday at Kimberley.

Updated: 07 Feb 2018 07:15 PM
Goswami achieved the feat during the second ODI between India and South Africa.

The 35-year-old, playing her 166th ODI, dismissed opener Laura Wolvaardt for her 200th scalp.

Interestingly, the first male cricketer to pick 200 ODI wickets, was also an Indian -- the great Kapil Dev.

In May 2017, Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, eclipsing the decade-long record held by Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick.

Goswami, hailing from a small town called Chakdaha in Nadia district of West Bengal, made her debut way back in 2002.

She was also adjudged ICC Women Cricketer of the Year in 2007.

