Jhulan Goswami back for T20 tri-series after injury

New Delhi: Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami made her way back into the Indian dressing room after recovering from the heel injury sustained on the tour of South Africa last month.

BCCI on Wednesday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 tri-series involving Australia and England scheduled to take place between March 22-31.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Taniya Bhatia will keep the wickets just like she had done during the South Africa T20s. Veteran Rumeli Dhar has also retained her place in the squad after a decent show against the Proteas women.

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram.

Here’s the schedule of the tri-series

March 22: India vs Australia

March 23: Australia vs England

March 25: India vs England

March 26: India vs Australia

March 28: Australia vs England

March 29: India vs England

March 31: Final

All matches will be held at the CCI, Mumbai.