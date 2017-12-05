Jason Holder suspended for second Test

New Delhi: After an embarrassing defeat to New Zealand in the Test opener, Windies cricket team have received another major blow with skipper Jason Holder all set to miss the second Test match after being fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for slow over rate.

Holder has been suspended for one Test and fined 60 per cent of his match fee, while his players have been fined 30 per cent of their match fees, for maintaining a slow over-rate during New Zealand’s innings and 67 runs victory in the Wellington Test.

Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension on Holder after the Windies were ruled to be three overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

As Holder had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April 2017, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence in a Test match within a 12-month period.

The suspension means Holder will miss the second Test against New Zealand which starts in Hamilton on Saturday, 9 December.