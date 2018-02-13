Jadeja assured greater batting opportunities in IPL 2018

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been assured greater batting opportunities by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and the 29-year-old is leaving no stones unturned to mould himself into a quality upper middle-order batsman.

Jadeja has been continuously ignored by the Indian selectors for the limited-overs format of the game and has last played for India in the coloured outfit in July 2017. The southpaw is keen on taking up the new responsibility to make a comeback in the national side.

“Mahi bhai told me that I will get batting opportunities in the IPL this year. He said that I have the ability of a proper batsman, and I am not the flash in the pan type of batsman. And I should think like that,” Jadeja told the New Indian Express.

Jadeja recently guided Saurashtra to victory over Jharkhand with a sensational unbeaten 113-run knock off 116 deliveries. His stupendous innings included 7 fours and 4 maximums. It was his 2 second hundred in List A cricket.

Having got the confidence, the Saurashtra man now wants to focus on contributing more with the bat.

"I am focusing more on my batting now. I do not want to be a player who is known for hitting those 20-odd runs. I want to play the anchor role, just like I did today. The pain was unbearable sometimes while playing certain shots. But this was really important for my self-confidence. It is morale boosting. To chase the target under the circumstances is really special for me."

Although he has been brilliant with the bat, his form with the ball has been disappointing, going wicket-less in all four Vijay Hazare encounters. But, he looks satisfied with his performance in the elite tournament so far.

"If I get wickets owing to mistakes of batsmen, I am not satisfied from the inside. If I think I have done the things I wanted to do, like varying the pace, and I am content with that.”

Jadeja is one among the three cricketers to have been retained by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL retention event in January 2018 along with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.