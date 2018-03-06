Jacob Oram appointed NZ women bowling coach

Jacob Oram was appointed as the bowling coach of the New Zealand women’s cricket team on Tuesday. The New Zealand all-rounder has signed an 18-month deal with the women’s team.

"I'm really excited to come on board with the White Ferns and join Haidee Tiffen's coaching team," Oram said. "There's an immense amount of talent and potential in the team and I'm looking forward to working with the bowlers in particular, and seeing what improvements we can make."

Oram was given the responsibility because of his vast experience in the international circuit. He also has a close association with many of the women’s team cricketers. The 39-year-old coached many of them after his retirement from international cricket.

"Jake's a great guy and builds strong relationships,” said head coach Tiffen. "We've seen what he can do through his work with Hannah Rowe at the Central Hinds and we're looking forward to having him with us on a full-time touring basis."

Oram has represented New Zealand in 33 Tests, 160 ODIs and 36 T20Is. He will join the women’s team, who are currently playing a series against West Indies latest round of the Women's Championship. They are also expected to tour England later this year before the World T20 in November.