 ISSF World Cup: Jitu, Heena strike gold in air pistol mixed team event
By: || Updated: 24 Oct 2017 12:46 PM
New Delhi: Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu combined to give India their first gold medal of the ISSF World Cup Final here, clinching the top honours in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on the opening day of competitions.

Rai, a Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist, and Sidhu, also a former Commonwealth Games gold-winner, picked up their third gold together in the mixed team event, being held officially for the first time at an ISSF World Cup.

The mixed team competitions were organised as test events in the World Cups held earlier this year and will be making their Olympic debut in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Rai and Sidhu qualified for the finals as top of the table today and comfortably claimed the gold by pipping France, who secured the silver medal.

China settled for the bronze medal in the event.

