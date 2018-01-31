Ishant to lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi: 29-year-old Ishant Sharma has been appointed to lead Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy which starts from 5th February. The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday announced the squad for the tournament. Ishant will be heading the 15-member squad. Pradeep Sangwan has been named the vice-captain of the team.

Veteran Gautam Gambhir along with Rishabh Pant and Unmukt Chand will also feature in the squad. The selection committee led by Atul Wassan has also picked controversial Khsitiz Sharma in the team. The 27-year-old batsman, who has played only 11 Twenty20s so far has mere 111 runs under his belt, has been included in the squad. Khsitiz is yet to play in List A or first-class cricket. The right-hander also recently landed an IPL contract of Rs 20 lakh with Chennai Super Kings after being bracketed in the all-rounder category.

Howerver, the selectors have also included U-23 highest scorer Hiten Dalal in the limited overs side.

Delhi will play their first match of the tournament against Uttar Pradesh in Bilaspur on February 5.

Delhi squad: Ishant Sharma (c), Pradeep Sangwan, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Unmukt Chand, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Subodh Bhati, Pawan Negi, Manan Sharma, Kshitiz Sharma.