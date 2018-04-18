Ishant picks up five wickets on County debut

When most of his counterparts are busy chalking out strategies to minimize the sixes by tying the batsman down in the T20 frenzy of Indian Premiere League, Ishant Sharma is dishing out wickets in the most conventional way in the purest form of the game.

Ishant, who did not find any takers in the ongoing eleventh edition of IPL, showed his might as a fast bowler by picking up five wickets against Warwickshire in his county debut in the division two of the English County Championship for Sussex.

“The aim is to always keep improving as a fast bowler. I don’t want to think too far ahead, cause that can put you under unnecessary pressure, push you into a negative mindset… It’s important to enjoy what you are doing,” Ishant had said.

The affects of a burden-free Ishant was there for everyone to see. The 29-year-old used his height to extract extra bounce to ruffle the batsmen and mixed it up with the fuller length in coming delivery that brought about their downfall.

Ishant picked up three wickets in the first innings, helping Sussex bowl out Warwickshire for 299. In his 20 overs, Ishant gave nothing away, bowling at an economy rate of 2.60. He accounted for Rhodes with the new ball and then came back to dismiss Hose in his second spell. Ambrose (88), the top scorer for Warwickshire was the final wicket for Ishant.

The lanky fast bowler was more effective in the second innings when he got the ball to shape away from the right-hander and picked up two more wickets- first, England batsman Ian Bell and then his teammate and former England No. 3 Johanthan Trott - in 9 overs.

The match ended up in a draw but Ishant gave clear indications that his red-ball career is far from over. Ishant himself had made it clear that he was not even thinking of about limited overs cricket. “Right now I’m not thinking about an ODI or T20I comeback, in any case that is not in my control. I’m bowling well and want my team to win matches,”

However, Ishant will turn up for Sussex Sharks in the Royal London One-Day tournament after finishing his duties in the whites. The lanky fast bowler was one of firsts to book his England-bound ticket when he got the IPL snub. That was only half the picture though; the larger one was of course India’s tour to England scheduled in August, for which Ishant will be a key, like he was in the last tour, orchestrating the famous victory in Lord’s after 28 years.

Other Indian cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Varun Aaron will also be seen in action in the County Championship along with Indian captain Virat Kohli, who will use the opportunity to prepare for the five-match Test series in England after finishing his IPL duties with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.