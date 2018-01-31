Ishan Kishan to lead Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan, who was recently sold for a hefty 6.2 crores in the IPL auction, has been rewarded with Jharkhand’s captaincy role for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 19-year-old will replace former India captain MS Dhoni, who led Jharkhand in the previous edition of the prestigious tournament.

The star-studded Jharkhand side includes the likes of Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron.

Jharkhand had a decent Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign as they were knocked out in the Super League and now, with young Ishan at the helm, they will be keen to make a mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy which will run till February 14 in Chennai.

Jharkhand will kick-start their campaign against Vidarbha on February 5, Hyderabad on February 6, Services on February 8, Saurashtra on February 11, Chhattisgarh on February 12 and Jammu & Kashmir on February 14.

SQUAD: Ishan Kishan (Captain), Virat Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Debabrata, Saurabh Tiwary Atul Singh Surwar, Uttarkash Singh, Aditya Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla, Monu Singh, Varun Aron, Jasaran Singh, Vikash Singh.