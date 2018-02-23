Ish Sodhi named in Kiwis squad for first two ODIs against England

New Delhi: New Zealand have named right-arm spinner Ish Sodhi in their 14-member squad for the first two ODIs against England.

Sodhi makes a comeback to the 50-over format after 10 months. His last appearance for the Blackcaps came way back in May 2017.

The 25-year-old has been rewarded for his performances in the shortest format of the game. He grabbed 9 wickets in last 10 matches with an economy of 8.25.

“Both Mitchell and Todd have had injury concerns recently, so having Ish travel with us gives further options in the spin department,” said Garvin Larsen, Chief Selector.

He added, “Having won the previous eight matches, we’ve been able to keep good consistency in the selection with our ODI squad.”

Sodhi was recently ranked number one bowler in ICC T20I Rankings has been one of New Zealand’s first-choice players in the shortest format of the game.

The first ODI against England will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson(c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ish Sodhi