 IPL Retention 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders release Gautam Gambhir
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • IPL Retention 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders release Gautam Gambhir

IPL Retention 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders release Gautam Gambhir

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back at his 'spiritual home' Chennai Super Kings while Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained India captain Virat Kohli during the much- publicised yet predictable Indian Premier League retentions.

By: || Updated: 04 Jan 2018 10:00 PM
IPL Retention 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders release Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back at his 'spiritual home' Chennai Super Kings while Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained India captain Virat Kohli during the much- publicised yet predictable Indian Premier League retentions.

However, the biggest surprise of the evening came in the form of Gautam Gambhir, who was sent into the auction pool despite guiding the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to lifting the silverware twice (2012 and 2014).

The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned franchise retained the West Indian duo of Sunil Narine (Rs 8.5 crore) and Andre Russell (Rs 7 crore).

Gambhir was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders during the 2011 IPL Auction and was their main man for 7 long years.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Ponting returns to IPL as Delhi Daredevils coach

trending now

VIDEO
Maharashtra Violence: Accused Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote absconding
WORLD
Sushma Swaraj embarks on five-day, three nation-visit
VIDEO
AAP RS candidate ND Gupta: I am not a ...