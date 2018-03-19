McClenaghan replaces injured Behrendorff in Mumbai Indians' squad

New Delhi: New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan returned to the Mumbai Indians after being drafted in as the replacement of Australian seamer Jason Behrendorff.

The IPL Technical Committee approved the replacement after Behrendorff, who is suffering from a back problem, was ruled out of this edition of the IPL.

"In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP)," an IPL media release said.

The Mumbai Indians subsequently picked McClenaghan at his base price of INR one crore. He is being seen as a like for like replacement for the New Zealander.

McClenaghan first played for MI in the 2015 season, picking up 18 wickets at an average of just over 21. His three-wicket haul in the final against Chennai Super Kings was pivotal in Mumbai victory.

The 31-year-old left-arm pacer, who is known to wear his heart on his sleeve, also did well in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, returning season hauls of 17 and 19 wickets respectively. He has taken 54 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 24.61, a strike rate of 17.14 and an economy rate of 8.61.

The New Zealander, who has taken retirement from international cricket is currently busy playing for Lahore Qalandars in the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

“The MI family is thrilled to have him back in the squad. We wish him all the very best for the upcoming season and are sure he will give his very best as we seek to win a record-extending fourth VIVO IPL title,” said Mumbai Indians in a media release.