IPL Auctions: Kings XI Punjab eye Yuvraj and Harbhajan for local support

14 crores in 2014, 16 crores in 2015, 7 crores in 2016 – Yuvraj Singh attracted a total of 37 crores in three different IPL auctions courtesy Royal Chalengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2018, Yuvraj’s price is again expected to skyrocket with him getting ready to join hands with another franchise, but it would not be a new one.

With the IPL 11 auctions knocking on doors, the Kings XI Punjab has made its intentions clear of going all out to bring back local boy Yuvraj Singh in the mix.

Revealing the team’s plans, head coach Virender Sehwag stated that KXIP would look to rope in local boys Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh from the action table.

"I think the fans would want Punjab stars like Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh in the Kings XI team," Sehwag told the Times of India.

Yuvraj Singh has been out of the Indian side for fitness issues but the flamboyant left-hander cleared the mandatory Yo-Yo test during the latter part of 2017. Though he did not have a productive Ranji season, Yuvraj has made a solid start in the Syed Mustaq Ali T20 tournament with a match winning fifty against Delhi.

"He's not in the Indian team, but Yuvraj is still an amazing player. His talent is intact. Even a current India player can lose form. I don't think we'll get a player like him again. If his form is good, he's a match-winner," Sehwag said.

Yuvraj was a part of Kings XI for the first three IPLs, leading them to the semifinals in the inaugural edition.

He represented Surisers Hyderabad in the last two seasons of IPL but wasn’t retained by the 2016 champions. Though they have the option to use the Right to Match card to get Yuvraj back, it is unlikely they will use it for him.

That makes Sehwag’s comments of fighting for Yuvraj in the auctions even more relevant as Kings XI are yet to bag a marquee player. They have retained Axar Patel and have three Right to Match cards and a handsome amount of 67.5 crores to set a well-balanced team to turn their fortunes in IPL.

Sehwag further indicated that they might use the RTM card for foreigners Glenn Maxwell and David Miller, both former captains.

"We can use the 'Right to Match' card to retain Glenn Maxwell and David Miller."

Sources also confirmed South African captain Faf du Plessis is also on the radar of Kings XI. The franchise wants him as a leader.

The IPL auctions will take place in January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru.